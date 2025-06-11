Naoki Tanaka Welcomes “Explosive Growth” of AI in Digital Craft

While technology is only one means of expression, it is a “powerful ally in the creative mission to touch people’s hearts, [and] the boundaries between expression, experience, services, and systems will become increasingly fluid”, says Dentsu Lab global CCO Naoki Tanaka.

The ongoing fusion of technology and creativity will become “even more important” in crafting designs and experiences, the digital craft jury president told LBB.

“The evolution of new forms of creativity and expression is exciting -- not just for the industry, but for me personally as well,” Naoki says.

“If generative AI is integrated with stories, concepts, or ideas to create expressions that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise, we welcome it.”

But on the cusp of Cannes 2025, he also maintains the future of digital craft is yet to be written.

“The unique challenges of digital craftsmanship have remained constant through the ages. Some work displays extraordinary craftsmanship but relies on ordinary ideas, while others present brilliant ideas with only average execution.

“The question is: which should be regarded more highly?”

Having judged at Spikes Asia, Adfest, and Cannes, Naoki has seen emergent technologies, like AI, become increasingly common as trends in creative work. He considers the 2025 iteration of Cannes “the first year of explosive growth” in the number of submissions involving AI.

“We do not, however, judge entries based solely on the use of generative AI -- that isn’t how the public sees ads.

“When it comes to expression, the rise of generative AI may signal a trend, but superficial trends fade quickly. What remains unchanged is the fundamental question: can we create something that truly moves people when they see and feel it?

“Those who can cross the boundaries will endure -- it is essential to stay attuned to technological and scientific advancements, which transform people's lives and values, while continuing to transcend the boundaries.

“In any case, the process of making is bound to change significantly. I believe the way individual creators actively engage with these changes will ultimately shape the differences in their styles.

“At the end of the day, only those in the advertising industry care about how something was made; the public sees only the final expression.”

With a background in engineering, Naoki’s transition into advertising came later in his career. But the “exploratory nature of research and development” is, he says, well suited to the creative process.

“Through research, we gain insight into past efforts and current trends. Then, we think about what can be done next.

“We think as we create -- through prototyping -- and we create as we think. We do not confine our search for inspiration to the creative industries alone.

“Since I began working in the creative industry, I haven't had many opportunities to work in mainstream media -- perhaps that’s why I’ve always been able to work with a sense of freedom.

“My favourite medium is the one that I haven’t worked with yet -- that’s what keeps me excited for the next project.”

Naoki has led research labs in Japan at universities and creative organisations for several years, with the aim of nurturing the next generation.

“What I teach are the fundamental skills needed to create powerful expressions which move people -- regardless of changes in media or methods of expression. I teach how to discover new perspectives.”

