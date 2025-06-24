Mint Films' 'AstroNots' Launches Online

After an 18-month run on the global festival circuit, Andrew Seaton’s satirical sci-fi short AstroNots is set to premiere online as Film Shortage’s Featured Short on Monday, June 23rd.

The film, which follows two astronauts moments before launch on a desperate mission to Mars, has screened at over 20 international festivals. Described as a comedy that parodies the high-stakes seriousness of space exploration films, AstroNots delivers sharp laughs while making a poignant statement about humanity’s dwindling time to address climate change.

“I wanted the film to look and feel like the serious astronaut films we’ve seen countless times,” says director Andrew Seaton. “But I also wanted to pull the rug out from under the audience when they realise these astronauts, supposedly in the most important seats in the world, are completely underprepared.”

The unique tonal blend has resonated widely. Chris Jones of Overly Honest Reviews called it “a compelling blend of humour and serious thematic undertones,” while Joseph Perry from HorrorFuel praised it as “deadly serious, yet absolutely hilarious.”

AstroNots was supported by the non-alcoholic beer brand Heaps Normal and has screened at Academy Award–accredited festivals, including Show Me Shorts in New Zealand and the Durban International Film Festival in South Africa. It also played at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival and opened the 2024 St Kilda Film Festival. The film earned awards for Best Comedy at the Inner West Film Fest and FataSci Film Festival.

With the festival run now complete, AstroNots is finally available to online audiences, launching this Monday exclusively on Film Shortage as their Featured Short.

