Mills&Co Appoints Jon Gourley as Business Development Manager

Mills&Co has made its second hire, Jon Gourley, as business development manager. He joins from Encore Digital Media in the UK, having also spent time at Engage Tech and Panorays.

Since launching in February this year, Mills&Co has experienced an initial period of rapid growth as agencies and technology companies see the competitive advantage of a dedicated new business team that acts as an extension of their business.

​LBB revealed the business' launch in March, headed up by Monks' former growth director and offering a joined up approach to content, events, PR and strategic lead generation to grow agencies' profile, pipeline and revenue.

"I see a huge opportunity for agencies to supercharge their top-of-funnel profile and pipeline growth with Mills&Co’s joined-up approach, especially in such a competitive market," Jon said.

"Having faced this challenge first-hand in my previous role, I know how game-changing this can be. I’m genuinely excited to hit the ground running and help drive results for our clients."

Mills&Co founder, Jonathan Mills, added, “Jon will play a significant role in the new business success of our clients. Jon brings with him three years of experience driving growth for a digital media and programmatic agency in the UK.

"He really understands the process and the hard yards it takes to win new clients. He will be a great asset to our clients. Jon is the second of several hires to come.”



It made its first hire in April.