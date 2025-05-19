Meet the Toy Brand Offering a Fresh Lens Into What Kids Actually Care About

In a moment defined by economic pressure and cultural uncertainty, long-term brand building isn’t just a smart strategy – it’s a business imperative. History shows that in times of instability, brands that stay visible and lead with authenticity build lasting trust, loyalty, and pricing power.



MGA Entertainment – the maker of beloved toys like Bratz, L.O.L. Surprise!, Little Tikes, and Rainbow High – has long been a major player in the category, but not always a household name like Mattel or Hasbro. Rather than chasing short-term wins, MGA made a strategic pivot late last year, choosing to invest in brand building, emotional connection, cultural relevance, and long-term equity when others pulled back.



To do this, MGA tapped VIRTUE Worldwide. Together, they’re transforming seasonal shopping into entertainment-first moments rooted in real insight and cultural tension. Their first two campaigns Diss-mas and EGG$$$ didn’t just disrupt the category, they offered a fresh lens into what kids actually care about and what parents wish they understood.



The Insight



While competitors leaned into traditional toy catalogues and sentimental ads, MGA and VIRTUE put a thinking cap on what kids actually care about, responding with pure entertainment.



The core insight? Kids were sick of gift cards. According to the National Retail Federation, gift cards were projected to be the #1 holiday gift in 2024. But kids don’t want store credit, they want to tear open toys now.



Culturally, 2024 was the year of the diss track, from playgrounds to global headlines. MGA saw an opportunity to merge shopping with music and drop a message kids could rally behind.



'Diss-Mas'



'Diss-Mas' reimagined the holiday toy catalogue not as a list of products, but as a full-blown diss track aimed at the rise of impersonal gifting. With gift cards poised to become the most popular holiday present of 2024, MGA and VIRTUE responded with a bold, culturally tuned campaign that gave kids a voice…and a beat. The hero of the story was The Rizzler, a seven-year-old viral rap sensation whose charisma and confidence turned the message into a moment. Set up like a music industry drop, the track premiered on YouTube as a high-energy, fully shoppable music video, positioning MGA toys as the antidote to boring gifts. The video captured kids’ imaginations and entertained parents, while featuring direct product links that made it easy to shop in real time. Instead of following category conventions, “Diss-Mas” blurred the line between retail and entertainment with the internet taking notice.



The results spoke for themselves. The campaign earned more than 7M video views across platforms, including 3.3M on YouTube alone and over 116,000 hours watched. On launch day, the video hit an 8.24% engagement rate, with a 1.3:1 shares-to-likes ratio on Instagram - evidence that people weren’t just liking the content, they were spreading it. Influencer collaborations, organic remixes, and even a meme coin added to the cultural buzz. A robust PR effort secured over 600 media placements, including features in Forbes, Access Hollywood, and NBC Online, amounting to $1.15M in AVE and more than 545M total impressions. Most critically, the campaign led to product sell-outs and a surge in awareness for the MGA master brand.



'MGA Presents: EGG$$$$$'



Building on the momentum, MGA and VIRTUE launched a spring campaign titled 'MGA Presents: EGG$$$$$.' The concept was driven by another simple insight: with egg prices projected to increase by over 50%, kids weren’t interested in dyeing eggs—they wanted toys instead. The campaign starred Nova Starr, a seven-year-old rapper and TikTok sensation, who performed an original track in a lavish, pink-tinged mansion straight out of a rap video. Featuring luxury visuals, backup dancers, and egg-shaped MGA toys hidden throughout, the video embraced the excess and humour of the genre while keeping toys accessible, many under $10. Fully integrated with YouTube’s Shopping Program, the video allowed parents to shop the toys directly as they watched. It wasn’t just a fun twist on Easter gifting. It was a total disruption of seasonal toy marketing.





Creating Culture and Business Impact

VIRTUE approached each brief not as an ad assignment, but as a cultural provocation. The team asked, “What are kids actually excited about?” and “How can we make that a branded entertainment moment that lives far beyond a 30-second spot?”



The answer wasn’t just a new format. It was a whole new mindset. Both campaigns reflected simplicity, relatability, and entertainment. And in turn, the work elevated MGA from a house of beloved toy brands to a masterbrand with cultural credibility. By turning gifting seasons into viral entertainment moments, MGA not only drives product sell-outs but also closes the brand recognition gap with category giant, proving it can compete not just on shelves, but in the cultural conversation.



More brand-building chapters are on the way. MGA and VIRTUE are creating an ongoing platform to drive connection and stay ahead of culture, proving that in toys, brand isn’t just for the parents – it’s how you win with the next generation.



