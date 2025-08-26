senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Mastercard Uses AI to Create Transit-Length Tales, Turning Commutes Into Storytime

26/08/2025
57
Share
HERO and McCann created personalised audio stories, reimagining literary classics and matching the exact duration of a train journey

Mastercard has introduced Transit Tales, a new digital experience designed to make commuting more entertaining for Sydneysiders.

Built for mobile and tablet, Transit Tales uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and real-time transit data to create personalised audio stories matched to the exact duration of a commuter’s train journey. Accessible at no cost, Transit Tales is now available to over 1.2 million daily travellers.

The experience invites commuters to select from a series of beloved literary classics, including The Great Gatsby, The Jungle Book, Romeo & Juliet, The Wizard of Oz, and Dracula and reimagine them through alternate genres such as Mystery Thriller, Superhero Saga, Dystopian Adventure or Sci-Fi Fantasy. Each journey produces a unique AI-generated narration based on the user's route, genre and length of journey.

All stories are also available in transcript format, to be inclusive and accessible for everyone. Once a trip is complete, commuters can purchase the original books in audio, hard or soft copy via online retail platforms.

Launched as part of Mastercard’s global Tap, Go, Play urban mobility campaign, Transit Tales demonstrates Mastercard’s ongoing commitment to creating inclusive, multi-sensory brand experiences, and is a reminder that even the most routine journeys can be priceless.

Florencia Aimo, vice president, integrated marketing and communications, Australasia, Mastercard, said, “Transit Tales is about bringing a little more joy and imagination to an everyday routine. It showcases how Mastercard continues to innovate with purpose, creating inclusive, digital experiences that make people’s lives easier and more enjoyable.”

Shane Geffen, executive creative director at McCann Australia, said, “There’s been a lot of talk about AI and creativity. We couldn’t think of a better way to harness it than by turning mundane train rides into imaginative escapes. It’s a highly technical project but made simple thanks to Mastercard’s openness to innovation and our brilliant production partners.”

Running until September 28th 2025, the campaign will be live across Sydney’s train and metro network, supported by out-of-home, digital, and social activations. Transit Tales was developed by McCann, with digital production by Nakatomi, sound design by Rumble Studios, earned media social and content creator engagement by Ogilvy PR, and media by Carat.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from HERO
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from HERO
Transit Tales
Mastercard
26/08/2025
Keep it Real (White Bread)
Bakers Delight
04/09/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1