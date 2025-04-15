‘MANTRA of Hope’: The App Helping Put Sexual Predators Behind Bars in Indonesia

According to journalistic archives from national Indonesian newspaper, Harian Kompas, alongside in-depth research from criminal lawyers, nine out of ten sexual assault cases in Indonesia remain unresolved due to insufficient evidence proving non-consent. This harrowing fact is also what discourages many victims from reporting their cases in the first place, allowing sexual predators to go free.



In answer to this, dentsu Indonesia teamed up with criminal experts, audio technologists, advocates and survivors to design an app that would put the power back in the survivor’s hands. ‘MANTRA of Hope’ is an award-winning initiative giving survivors a voice and a legally reliable method of self-protection.



Activated through a pre-defined mantra, the app automatically begins to collect legally admissible evidence to prove non-consent in court. Audio recording is discreetly and securely captured in the phone’s backend system along with unedited metadata (date, time, and location) to strengthen the credibility of victims’ testimonies.



With thousands of downloads and over 31 billion Indonesian Rupiah in earned media value so far, it's no surprise this initiative has won many awards and accolades.



To find out more, LBB's Sunna Coleman interviews Defri Dwipaputra, ECD at Dentsu Creative Indonesia, about the challenges in designing an app that would safely capture legally admissible evidence and how they plan to roll the tech out across the wider region and for more causes to bring justice to survivors.













LBB> ‘MANTRA of Hope’ is built on the fact that 90% of sexual assault cases in Indonesia remain unresolved due to insufficient evidence of non-consent. Can you tell us about how you felt when you discovered this information and what your initial ideas for addressing it were?

Defri> When we first came across that statistic, it was heartbreaking. And honestly, it was infuriating. It’s one of those facts that doesn’t just inform you – it stays with you. You start thinking about how many survivors have gone unheard, simply because they couldn’t provide the kind of evidence that the system demands. Evidence of non-consent is incredibly difficult to produce, especially when the act happens in private and without witnesses. Our immediate reaction was to ask ourselves, how can we give power back to survivors? Not with more awareness campaigns, but with something real and usable. Something that can quietly stand as evidence when their voice alone isn’t enough.





LBB> How did the concept develop from there into the final idea for ‘MANTRA of Hope’?

Defri> We focused on the gap between lived experiences and legal requirements. If what’s consistently missing is credible evidence of non-consent, then maybe we could design a tool to help provide that. That’s where the idea of a discreet, sound-activated audio recorder came in. We called it MANTRA because we wanted it to feel calm, supportive, and personal. Not like a surveillance tool, but like something created for survivors, with empathy. From that point, the idea evolved into a digital witness. Something that supports the survivor’s account in ways that are tangible, secure, and legally considered.





LBB> How did the team balance such a sensitive topic with creative storytelling?

Defri> With a lot of care and humility. From the start, we knew that creative storytelling should never overpower or dramatise the issue. Our focus was on honesty and protection. We worked closely with survivors and advocacy groups to understand how to approach the tone, language, and visuals. They were at the centre of the process. Survivors weren’t just interviewed, they were co-creators. They told us what kind of tools would make them feel safer and what features could unintentionally cause harm. That input shaped every part of the app – from the way it’s activated to how it stores encrypted audio. They helped us ensure the app didn’t just function technically, but also offered emotional safety. Their voices made the project more human, more grounded, and far more powerful.Creativity in this case wasn’t about making things louder. It was about making things clearer and safer, both emotionally and practically.





LBB> How did your team go about researching legal admissibility for audio evidence in Indonesia? Were there surprising legal roadblocks or openings you discovered?

Defri> We partnered with legal experts and lawyers to deeply explore how audio recordings are viewed under Indonesian law. The landscape isn’t black and white, but we found that audio evidence can be admissible, especially when it’s part of a broader body of supporting evidence. That insight gave us a path forward. The biggest surprise was how much room there is for interpretation. We saw both obstacles and opportunities. Designing for legal ambiguity meant being extra cautious – the recordings had to be secure, timestamped, and encrypted to ensure they could hold weight in court, if needed.





LBB> What were the biggest technical challenges in building a tool that secretly captures audio while remaining secure and discreet?

Defri> One of the biggest challenges was achieving invisibility without compromising quality. The tool needed to be subtle enough to avoid detection, yet powerful enough to capture clear audio that could be used as evidence. We avoided flashy interfaces and obvious file storage. Instead, we used a voice-activated trigger, automatic encryption, and an emergency wipe feature in case the user felt unsafe. Every decision was made around one core principle: protect the user and preserve the integrity of the evidence.





LBB> You worked alongside national newspaper Harian Kompas as well as audio technologists. Can you tell us about how they supported the work and what your collaboration was like?

Defri> Harian Kompas helped us reach the public with the gravity and credibility the issue deserved. Their platform allowed us to elevate the conversation with sensitivity. They weren’t just a media partner – they were an advocate.

On the tech side, our collaboration with an app developer and audio engineer was critical. They helped us solve problems we didn’t even know we’d encounter – from how to shield audio files from tampering, to how to make the app feel seamless and intuitive. Everyone involved saw the purpose clearly, and that shared mission made the collaboration incredibly focused and meaningful.





LBB> The app won Gold for ‘Mobile Design’ and Silver for ‘Technology’ at ADFEST 2025. What does this recognition mean to you?

Defri> It’s deeply meaningful, not just because of the accolades, but because it validates a different kind of creative work. It shows that creativity can be used to protect, empower, and restore justice. Winning in both mobile design and technology shows that innovation can be beautiful and functional at once. This recognition proves that building tools for good is not just possible – it’s essential.





LBB> What has this campaign taught you – professionally and personally – about the power of creativity in tackling social injustice?

Defri> Professionally, it reminded me that we can take initiative, especially when a problem doesn’t come with a brief. Personally, it’s taught me that creative work doesn’t always need to be seen to be powerful. Sometimes, a single recorded audio clip, used silently and discreetly, can change the course of someone’s life. That’s when you realise creativity is not just a storytelling tool – it can be a tool for justice.





LBB> What’s next for ‘MANTRA of Hope’? What ambitions do you have for the change that it can make in Indonesia and beyond?

Defri> We’re expanding. Our immediate goal is to partner with more legal aid organisations across Indonesia, so the app can reach the people who need it most. We’re also working on a multilingual version to serve wider Southeast Asia. Longer term, we hope to push for clearer legal recognition of secure audio evidence in cases of abuse, harassment, and assault.

Beyond that, we want to expand both the function and the purpose of MANTRA. This tool shouldn’t be limited to sexual assault alone. The ability to discreetly and securely capture audio can help people facing a wide range of injustices – from bullying and harassment to threats or exploitation in workplaces, schools, or public spaces. We believe MANTRA can become a trusted digital witness for anyone who feels unheard. Because this isn’t just an app. It’s a quiet revolution, built to restore safety, dignity, and the right to be believed.