Lemonade Presents: An IRL Creative Community That’s More Than Just a Production Company Roster

When Corin West launched Lemonade Reps in 2016, it was with a simple yet powerful idea: to build a representative model for production companies rooted in collaboration, creative agility, and inclusion. Nearly a decade later, Lemonade Reps has grown into a go-to agency for clients seeking cutting-edge talent across live-action, animation, VFX, music, and experiential.

“We don’t believe in ‘off-the-shelf’ creative solutions,” Corin explains. “Every job is different, and our role is to gain an intrinsic understanding of our talent and our clients and then to connect people in a way that feels right for the brief, the brand, and the culture.”

Lemonade’s approach has drawn some of the most exciting emerging talent to its door, including recent additions Common People Films and Future Crea+ives, Curate Films and Scenester Films. The agency’s diversity, not just in terms of identity but also in storytelling styles, reflects Corin’s vision for a truly representative, future-facing creative collective.

Beyond the production company roster, Corin invests in culture-shifting events, such as Secret Sauce, which demystifies the filmmaking process, and The Female Lens, which spotlights women filmmakers in an industry still striving for parity.

“Networking isn’t just about exchanging business cards; it’s about creating genuine connections that spark collaboration, innovation, and opportunity,” says Corin. “Bringing people together is where the real momentum begins.”

This philosophy is at the heart of Corin’s mission to create spaces that foster real relationships, amplify voices, and empower individuals to build together. Through a blend of curated programming, inclusive dialogue, and a strong sense of purpose, Corin is helping shape what meaningful connection looks like in today’s fast-paced WFH world.

As anticipation builds, Corin offers a glimpse into what’s to come with Lemonade’s upcoming Lemonade Presents schedule:

“The Lemonade Presents schedule is packed with incredible opportunities to learn, connect, and grow,” he says. “Each event is carefully curated to bring fresh energy and insight to our community, and I can’t wait to see what we create together.”

“Our mission has always been to elevate underrepresented voices in the creative industries,” says Corin. “Queerness on Film is more than a screening- it’s a celebration of queer imagination and a space for joyful resistance, dialogue, and connection. We were proud to partner with Hijinks to make this happen during such a meaningful month.”

Corin is a connector, curator, and community builder with a passion for turning ideas into impact. With a background in event production, brand strategy, and cultural programming, he has spent the last decade bringing people together across creative, tech, and entrepreneurial spaces. As the founder and visionary behind Lemonade, Corin is dedicated to creating experiences that inspire action, encourage connection, and elevate underrepresented voices. Whether on stage or behind the scenes, Corin continues to champion the belief that meaningful progress begins when people come together with purpose.

Whether he’s fostering grassroots connections or guiding major commercial partnerships, Corin’s creative ethos is clear: build a network, not just a business. And in doing so, reshape the narrative of what representation means in 2025.





Upcoming events:

September ‘25 - AI & Chill

In association with Future Crea+ives, Ant Rubinstein’s Secret Sauce and Lemonade present a fireside chat director to director. No fluff, just craft: A pragmatic guide to AI right now.

October ‘25 - Gifted and Black

A vibrant celebration of young Black and POC directors.

November ‘25 - Brands Entertain Me!

Can branded entertainment make people like you more?







Past events:

June '25 - Queerness on Film, Pride Month Celebration

In partnership with Hijinks, this electric night of queer cinema, performance, and visual art lit up Soho in celebration of LGBTQIA+ creativity and resilience. Hosted by the iconic Loose Willis, the night featured a stunning lineup of short films, a live performance by Duane Nasis, a gallery exhibition, a placard making event and a DJ set by Misterchaa.

May '25 - ANIMANIA - A Night for Animation Lovers

From the surreal to the satirical, ANIMANIA brought together animation fans, studios, and storytellers for an evening of animated brilliance. A diverse lineup of animated shorts showcased the bold visions of directors pushing the limits of the medium.



April '25 - Secret Sauce - Behind the Lens Director Talks

Hosted by filmmaker Anthony Rubinstein, Secret Sauce offered a rare glimpse behind the curtain with top directors sharing the creative processes behind their standout work. Post-talk, guests mingled over drinks and danced to beats from DJ Smash. A portion of ticket proceeds supported The FireFlies Tour for The Blood Fund.



March ‘25 - The Female Lens - Spotlighting Women in Film

Four bold shorts by women filmmakers set the tone for an empowering night of storytelling and discussion. The evening also featured a panel talk with Tina Mwazange (BBH), jazz from The Teapot Travellers, and a DJ set by Elyse Raphael.



Feb ‘25 - The Visionaries - Short Film Festival

A night of cinema, conversation, and connection brought to you by The Visionaries. With nine outstanding shorts and a space for networking opportunities and plenty of laughs, this event proved why the Visionaries community is one of the most exciting in the UK’s creative scene.

Jan '25 - FORM Shorts - The Year Begins with Bold Cinema

Kicking off 2025, FORM Shorts spotlighted the cinematic talents of Zak Harney, Adam De Silva, and Ben Lankester in a cosy and creative evening featuring live jazz, DJs, and joyful reconnections in the Lemonade Lounge.



October '24 - Celebrating Black Cinema - with Naomie Harris, Directed by Sebastian Whyte

A screening of Sebastian Whyte’s feature documentary film for Sky Documentaries brought together Black British creatives and cultural icons including Naomie Harris, Adrian Lester, Lashana Lynch, and Trevor Nelson. The event included a rich Q&A with Be Manzini and a passionate audience response.





