Lazada and DO Turn Deal-Hunting Into a Showdown

Following the success of the Lazada 12.12 campaign, global micro-network DO.AGENCY is proud to once again partner with Lazada, Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce platform, for its mid-year campaign.

The campaign, titled '6.6 Super Wow Sale', was born from the insight that Southeast Asian shoppers thrive on discovering the best value, and are quick to compare deals across platforms. Building on this competitive spirit, the campaign spotlights Lazada as the genuine destination for unbeatable bargains, delivered with a humorous twist.

Crafted to resonate with Lazada’s diverse audience across six key markets -- Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines -- the campaign aims to reveal the real deals that Lazada offers over its competitors, using humour to drive home the message in a relatable and entertaining way.

Marcus Chew, chief marketing officer of Lazada Group, said, “At Lazada, we know Southeast Asian shoppers love a good deal and love proving they’ve found the best one even more. The 6.6 Super Wow Sale campaign taps into that spirit with humour and heart, making the thrill of discovering real deals both entertaining and unmistakably Lazada. It’s a joy to work with partners like DO.AGENCY that understands our audiences and pushes creative boundaries with us across the region.”

“This is one of the best partnerships I’ve been part of. It’s built on trust, collaboration, and a shared ambition to keep raising the bar," said DO.ASIA ECD Beer Poonnotok. The 6.6 campaign is a great example of that: bold, cheeky, and designed to entertain. It taps into the region’s competitive shopping spirit and turns it into something unforgettable.”

The “6.6 Super Wow Sale” campaign is live across Lazada’s key markets, engaging consumers through a mix of traditional and digital media as well as live activations, all while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to creating joyful shopping experiences.