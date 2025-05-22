lastminute.com's Summer Campaign Tackles Holiday Booking Stress Head-on

​lastminute.com, the European travel-tech leader in dynamic holiday packages, has launched its new summer campaign, created by full-service creative agency Trouble Maker. The campaign is an evolution of the ‘Never Too Late to Book’ creative platform launched in 2024 and is a playful yet powerful response to the stress and worry that often accompany late holiday bookings, especially for today’s time-poor families and busy professionals.



The campaign centres on a relatable truth: despite holidays being one of the most important times of the year, often the act of booking is deprioritised as life, work, kids, and second-guessing get in the way. With 71% of Brits finding booking a holiday stressful, the campaign positions lastminute.com as the brand that shuts down their inner concerns, offering value, reassurance and great deals, even when time’s not on your side.



Created by Trouble Maker, the digital-only campaign features surreal and entertaining content that dramatises this inner critic with a stressy, exaggerated voice that’s silenced with one simple action: securing a great holiday deal on lastminute.com. The creative campaign will be rolled out across digital platforms in key European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Sweden.

This is the second summer collaboration between lastminute.com and Trouble Maker, following the success of last year’s campaign, which established the brand as the go-to online travel website for last-minute getaways.

Zoe Fidler, head of brand and PR at lastminute.com, comments, “This campaign speaks directly to the realities of our value-seeking audience - holidays are an important event they look forward to but juggling kids, work and everything in between often means the act of booking is deprioritised and pushed to the bottom of the to-do list.



“We know how stressful booking a holiday can be - the pressure to get it just right, the fear of missing out on the best deals, the guilt of leaving it too late. But life’s busy, and sometimes plans don’t come together until the last minute, and that’s absolutely okay.



“At lastminute.com, no one should feel stressed or overwhelmed when booking later than planned. We’re here to make sure that whenever you are ready to book, you can do so with confidence and always get a great deal.



“This campaign builds on last year's situational ‘Never Too Late to Book’ message, evolving into a more emotionally driven approach that helps people feel relaxed and reassured, knowing they’ve secured a great holiday deal, even if it’s at the last minute.”



​Jonathan Fraser, chief creative officer at Trouble Maker, adds, “We’ve all had that voice in our head telling us we’ve left it too late or missed the boat. We wanted to bring that to life in a way that’s funny, relatable and reassuring.



"By dramatising the stress voice that lives rent-free in people’s heads and showing how lastminute.com can shut it down, we’ve created a campaign that’s as smart as it is entertaining. Because booking a great holiday shouldn’t be stressful - especially when lastminute.com’s got your back.”



Alex Graham, executive producer at Aggy Media, remarks, “It was such a pleasure to work with Mr. Yankey, Trouble Maker and lastminute.com on this campaign. Despite a tight budget & turnaround, the Aggy team, in collaboration with our partners, have produced fantastic work. It represents us as a production company - digital-first, visually exciting, and creatively led by exceptional directing talent.



The work supports lastminute.com’s broader brand strategy to deliver a differentiated brand strategy, maximising the impact of its local brand’s strengths through efficient marketing initiatives to deepen customer connections.



See more work from Trouble Maker here.