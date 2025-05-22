Woman Gives Birth in Carpark in Saatchi & Saatchi NZ's Latest For KiwiPlates

KiwiPlates has released a new and very unexpected story in the latest instalment of their ‘Everyone has a Story’ brand platform, created by Saatchi & Saatchi NZ. As New Zealand’s only personalised plate provider, KiwiPlates continues to inspire people with meaningful and memorable stories to get a customised plate.

The film follows a young couple as they leave home in the middle of the night to get to the hospital urgently as the woman is going into labour. However, things don’t go quite as planned, and events play out in a deserted carpark of a mall instead. The film ends by suggesting a personalised plate the couple will one day get to immortalise this unusual evening.

Steve Cochran, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi NZ, said, “When we struck upon this idea, it was amazing how many people knew someone who has had this kind of experience. I know of two such couples. But despite it being such a familiar story, as far as we could find, it’s never been utilised in advertising. It seemed a great opportunity to do so for KiwiPlates, especially given the natural role a car plays within it.”

Directed by Jane Shearer at 3&7, the result is a beautifully balanced story told with both humour and intensity, as the protagonists deal with their predicament.

Steve said, “While the script required a lot of screaming and terse yelling in order to be authentic, we also needed a good number of lighter moments to defuse the intensity and keep it entertaining. Jane and her editor, Courtney, nailed it.”

Mark Wilson, CEO of KiwiPlates said, “This new commercial serves two major purposes for us. Firstly, it builds on the platform we’ve been running for the last four years with perhaps my favourite story yet. But it also introduces our refreshed branding with a new logo and design, marking the start of some exciting new stuff ahead.”

The campaign launched May 18, consisting of various versions of the film across channels and complementary OOH.

