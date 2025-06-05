senckađ
Jeremy Male Partners with Talon to Support US Expansion

05/06/2025
As chairman and CEO of OUTFRONT Media from 2013-2025, Jeremy Male oversaw the company’s growth, including its successful IPO and strategic positioning as a leader in the North American OOH market

Talon, the leading independent global Out of Home (OOH) agency, announced that it has appointed Jeremy Male to provide strategic advice and support for its continued expansion and innovation across North America. Formed through his strategic advisory firm, Male Media LLC, this collaboration will see Jeremy work closely with Talon in an advisory capacity, bringing decades of leadership experience in global media and OOH.

As chairman and CEO of OUTFRONT Media from 2013-2025, he oversaw the company’s growth, including its successful IPO and strategic positioning as a leader in the North American OOH market. Prior to that, he served as a board member and CEO for the UK and Northern Europe at JCDecaux where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company's presence and market share during his 13-year tenure. Jeremy has also been an active board member of the World Out of Home Organization (WOO), where he has contributed to the evolution and global advancement of the OOH industry.

“Bringing Jeremy’s knowledge and expertise together with Talon is hugely exciting for us” said Sue Frogley, global CEO of Talon. “He’s one of the most respected and accomplished leaders in the global OOH space, and this partnership highlights our strong momentum and visionary approach. With Jeremy supporting Ryan Laul, CEO of Talon Americas, who has already done a phenomenal job leading our U.S. business, we’re doubling down on the kind of high-caliber leadership and strategy initiatives that will shape the future of OOH and Talon.”

“Talon has consistently redefined what’s possible in OOH, blending media, creativity, data and technology in a way that truly sets it apart,” Jeremy Male commented. “The U.S. market holds enormous potential, and with Talon’s forward-thinking approach, there’s a real opportunity to forge the next chapter of growth and innovation in OOH. I’m especially looking forward to working with Ryan and the Executive team to help unlock new value for clients and drive the evolution in this dynamic and powerful medium.”

This news builds on Talon’s recent European growth, including the acquisition of OOH Masters in The Netherlands and the launch of operations in Belgium, further strengthening its global leadership in OOH.

