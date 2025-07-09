senckađ
Shane Jacobson Helps Isuzu Launch First New Range in 17 Years

09/07/2025
Created by Fenton Stephens, the campaign also features the biggest-ever redesign of the auto brand's online experience

Isuzu, Australia’s best-selling truck brand, has unveiled its all-new range. Renowned for outstanding reliability, the launch marks a major leap forward, redefining industry benchmarks in safety, power, and refinement.

Shane Jacobson fronts the campaign, taking us through the innovations and features of the trucks -- and putting them through their paces in some rather unexpected ways.

John Walker, head of marketing and customer experience, Isuzu Australia said, “We’re thrilled to be working with our longstanding agency partner Fenton Stephens on this critical launch -- it’s been seventeen years since we’ve had a completely new model. Our ever-reliable brand ambassador Shane Jacobson has delivered yet again; with a tone we know resonates with our audience.”

Fenton Stephens chief creative officer, Alex Fenton, said, “It’s imperative that this all-important range launch lands with our Isuzu audience. We called on the services of long-time brand ambassador, Shane Jacobson for his everyman appeal and ability to both inform and entertain. Spoiler alert: keep a look out for Shane’s cameo role as an ice-cream driver.”

Shot at the iconic Lang Lang Proving Ground under controlled and completely unreal driving conditions, the films were directed by Matt Murphy through Sedona. The campaign continues across social, radio, outdoor and digital. As part of the launch, Fenton Stephens also completed the biggest redesign of Isuzu’s online experience in the brand’s history.

