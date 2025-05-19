In the Director’s Chair with m25: Arcade Film Factory

m25 the premium global network teamed up with its network partner Arcade Film Factory in Manila to talk with their next wave of film talent. We wanted to hear from their emerging directors about how they see our region evolving, how do they incorporate regional trends and manage how new technology is influencing the work, what personal experiences and influences drive creativity day to day as they start their journey as voices who, we believe, will shape the future of Southeast Asian filmmaking.



Arcade's young talent includes Elena Virata, a dynamic director whose background in professional dance fuels her visual poetry; Jaig De Guzman, whose breakthrough capstone film affirmed his passion for impactful narratives; Andrei Julitan, a storyteller whose journey began on YouTube and now embraces virtual production; Jason Max, who transformed his architectural perspective into art-directed film narratives; and Gab Gucci, whose early exploration in broadcast communication led his focus on the craft of authentic commercial storytelling. Together, they form Arcade Film Factory Manila’s new directorial force, a group that not only embraces the evolving creative landscape but also answers the pressing creative questions of our era with insights drawn from both innovative technology and time-tested storytelling traditions.



Elena Virata "What was the defining moment when you realized directing was your calling, and how did that early passion shape your journey?"



For me, it all started on the stage both literally and figuratively. As a professional dancer, I spent my high school and college years competing on international stages, capturing memories with a modest GoPro even when the footage was shaky. Everything changed when I discovered iMovie and learned to stitch together those imperfect moments into a story. "It was during an introspective night alone in college back when I was studying Economics that I realized filmmaking, and the art of recreating feelings and memories, was what I wanted to do for the rest of my life." That realisation set me on my journey to share genuine human connections through my camera lens.



Jaig De Guzman "How have emerging trends, especially AI-driven techniques reshaped your creative process and opened up new opportunities?"



During my time at De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, presenting my capstone film amid a whirlwind three month production left me awed by the power of storytelling, as audiences applauded and even shed tears. Today, I merge traditional storyboarding with AI-driven pre-visualization to enhance complex, VFX-heavy scenes. I recently did a spot with SM, the biggest mall chain in the Philippines, for their Investments portfolio, and what I found was the preferred look of clients when it comes to visuals tend to lean towards this very ultra clean Korean style and it was my job as a director to still add a little bit of the Filipino side to the project, while still retaining this overall super clean look, suffice to say I was quite happy with how the entire project turned out and the clients loved it through and through as I was able to marry the Filipino-ness of everything with the Korean look they wanted throughout the AVP.



Andrei Julitan "What emerging trends in Southeast Asian filmmaking are you most excited about?"



Ever since I was seven, making home videos for friends and family sparked my passion for filmmaking. Now, I'm curious to learn more with technology and virtual production the way tools like The Volume and Unreal Engine let us craft immersive digital sets. I draw inspiration from the quality and storytelling in regional cinema, yet I always blend that with our resilient, underdog Pinoy spirit. Using AI to help conceptualize ideas and generate production assets has become an indispensable part of my process, ensuring that while I leverage technology, the heart of every story remains distinctly human.



Jason Max "How are you balancing traditional storytelling techniques with innovative technologies like AI?"



My journey began on an architecture field trip that transformed my fascination with visual narratives into a full-blown passion for filmmaking. Back then, I realized that the world was a vast canvas waiting to be transformed into stories. Today, I lean on AI to streamline pre-production mapping out camera movements, lighting, and even aesthetics with remarkable efficiency yet I never lose sight of the soulful, human touch that gives every frame its heart.



Gab Gucci "How do you integrate global influences, such as the dynamic energy of Korean media, into your distinctly Filipino creative style?"



At the University of the Philippines, I explored every facet of broadcast communication until one breakthrough class production revealed the transformative power of storytelling. I admire the intricate camera movements and inventive transitions in Korean media, and I deliberately weave those elements into my work. Yet, every project I touch remains a proud expression of my Filipino roots, combining the global with the local to create narratives that resonate deeply with our audiences.



At Arcade Films, these five directors are not merely adapting to a fast evolving creative landscape, they are actively shaping it. By merging technology with tradition, they prove that our stories can be both innovative and deeply rooted in our heritage. Together, they embody a next era of filmmaking that is as dynamic as it is authentically Filipino.



