Ian Ball Promoted To Enero Group CEO

02/07/2025
“Ian has made a substantial impact in a remarkably short period of time," said Ian Rowden, Enero Group chair

Enero Group has promoted Ian Ball to group CEO, effective from July 2nd, 2025.

Ian, who joined the business as chief operating officer in early 2025, steps into the CEO role following a period of strong operational leadership and strategic progress across the Group. Since joining, he has led a number of significant initiatives, including
the successful refinancing of the business, the restructuring and sale of OBMedia, and key senior appointments across Enero’s agency portfolio.

He has also played a central role in the development of Enero’s FY26 growth plan, introduced a renewed focus on operational excellence, and identified opportunities for greater value creation across the Group. More recently, Ian led the sale of OBMedia and
the development of a plan to reposition Enero as a focused three-agency business, built around Hotwire Global, Orchard and BMF.

Ian Rowden, Enero Group chair, said, “Ian has made a substantial impact in a remarkably short period of time, stepping seamlessly into a complex leadership transition and immediately bringing clarity, structure and momentum to the business. From leading the
successful refinancing of the Group to restructuring OBMedia, appointing new leadership, and aligning our agency teams around a clear plan for operational excellence and value creation, he has demonstrated the kind of strategic foresight and decisive execution that’s essential in today’s environment.

“Ian’s ability to build strong relationships across the executive team, Board and shareholder base has been equally critical. The Board is confident that under Ian’s leadership, Enero is well positioned to deliver long-term growth and performance as we move into this next chapter.”

Ian Ball, CEO, Enero Group, said, “I’m honoured to take on the role of Group CEO and continue building on the strong foundations we’ve put in place. Enero is home to three world-class agencies, each with distinct capabilities and shared ambition. I’m excited to work with our leaders and teams globally to unlock the next phase of growth and value creation.”

