How Soundnest Studios Transformed Dua Lipa’s Retro Workout with Sonic Makeover

For the first installment of our ‘Throwback Thursday’ series, we’re revisiting some of our favourite past projects — and the behind-the-scenes work that brought them to life.

This week, we’re throwing it back to our collaboration on Dua Lipa’s ‘Let’s Get Physical’ Workout Video — a playful, retro-inspired companion to her main ‘Physical’ music video.

Styled like a classic ‘80s aerobics class, the video stars Dua as the instructor, leading viewers through easy-to-follow moves and high-energy encouragement. It also featured a 360 immersive mix version, designed to be experienced with headphones for maximum effect.

We were initially brought on to handle sound design, but our role quickly expanded to include audio restoration, dialogue cleanup, a stereo dubbing mix, and more. Here’s how we approached it:

Audio Restoration

Filmed in a large warehouse in downtown LA, the shoot featured multiple dancers mic’d in a highly reverberant space. We carefully restored the echo-heavy recordings to preserve the live energy while improving clarity.

Dialogue Cleanup & ADR

Some lines needed additional cleanup, and we recorded ADR at Soundnest Studios to ensure a smooth, natural blend with the production audio.

Foley and Sound Design

We created custom Foley to support the physical movement — from footsteps to fabric rustle and layered in sound design elements to enhance the vibrant, nostalgic workout vibe.

Stereo Dubbing Mix

We wrapped everything together in a final stereo mix, balancing all the elements to deliver a punchy, polished result that felt both fun and true to the era.

A fast-paced, technically detailed, and creatively rewarding project and one we’re proud to have helped bring to life!

