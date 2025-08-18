senckađ
HAPPY Adds Jennine Heymer To Director Roster

18/08/2025
38

She joins following her 2025 Best Director Win at the Venice Short Film Awards and a TVC campaign for National Storage

HAPPY has signed Jennine Heymer to its director roster, following her 2025 Best Director Win at the Venice Short Film Awards and a TVC campaign that dropped recently for National Storage.

Jennine brings a highly-collaborative work ethic to every project. Her love of the written word is reflected in the way she works with actors and crew to ensure every script is brought to life beyond expectations.

Jennine has travelled through production to directing via creative, treatment, and drama scriptwriting, giving her both a sound knowledge and healthy respect for all film departments. Her previous creative position at Cutting Edge has embedded her depth of knowledge and unique perspective on delivering for clients.

“The extent of Jennine’s production background is something we really value at HAPPY because we work in a very transparent way with our directors," said HAPPY executive producer Angela Murphy.

"We’ll get their input on their job’s budgets because we trust their contribution on what is really needed, (and what is not) to get the best picture on the screen for our clients.

“Jennine’s recent National Storage work, with which she was integral from writing the creative to directing the films, demonstrates how relevant and attractive her work and directing style is. She delivers."

Miles Murphy, founder at HAPPY, added, “Creatives and clients are always looking for hot new directing talent. Jennine delivers this with the bonus of a depth of film making knowledge. Best of both worlds, and we’re thrilled to be representing her in Australia and look forward to introducing our clients to her has a HAPPY director."

Jennine will be back in Australia in August, as next on the agenda is a trip to Los Angeles to accept her Best Director gong for her short film ‘Drea! What Have You Done?’

