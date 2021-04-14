senckađ
Grolsch 0.0 Beer Captures the Joy of the Season

14/04/2021
Jonathan Herman directs a new campaign for beer brewer Grolsch to draw attention to a large range of non-alcoholic beers

Beer brewer Grolsch is launching a new campaign for its 0.0 beers under the motto: "It's your time, always". Developed by Fitzroy and produced by CZAR Amsterdam, the campaign is directed by Jonathan Herman.


Drink first, then action

Together with the Grolsch soundtrack 'Time of the season' by The Zombies, the commercial portrays various moments in which it seems like a good time to drink a 0.0 beer. It is important that the video shows the relevant action; playing football, hiking, working or moving in this case, after the drinking moment. It is exactly that, according to the Enschede brewer, which makes Grolsch 0.0% different. In addition to the good taste: 'It does not interrupt your day'!


