Grolsch 0.0 Beer Captures the Joy of the Season

Beer brewer Grolsch is launching a new campaign for its 0.0 beers under the motto: "It's your time, always". Developed by Fitzroy and produced by CZAR Amsterdam, the campaign is directed by Jonathan Herman.





Drink first, then action

Together with the Grolsch soundtrack 'Time of the season' by The Zombies, the commercial portrays various moments in which it seems like a good time to drink a 0.0 beer. It is important that the video shows the relevant action; playing football, hiking, working or moving in this case, after the drinking moment. It is exactly that, according to the Enschede brewer, which makes Grolsch 0.0% different. In addition to the good taste: 'It does not interrupt your day'!



