Legendary VFX Company Glassworks to Close After Almost 30 Years

04/08/2025
64
Share
The visual effects studio founded in 1996 by CEO Hector Macleod cited "exceptionally challenging market conditions" as driving its closure

Visual effects studio Glassworks VFX has announced it is closing after nearly three decades in business.

Glassworks has been a legendary presence in the visual effects industry, revered for its incredible talent and groundbreaking work over three decades.

The closure of the studio was primarily driven by "exceptionally challenging market conditions" that have already impacted many in the production sector, a statement from the company explained.

"This phrase, while corporate, speaks volumes about the immense pressures currently facing creative boutiques," the statement continued. "The past 15 months have been a turbulent period in both the commercial and narrative spheres, with decreased opportunities exacerbated by the increased pressure of global competition. For a studio that has given so much to the world of visual artistry, to be forced to close its doors under such circumstances is truly heartbreaking.

"Founded in 1996 by CEO Hector Macleod, Glassworks wasn't just a company; it was a vanguard of creativity. It fostered an environment where artistic boundaries were constantly pushed, and where the most complex visions were brought to breathtaking life. The name became synonymous with uncompromising quality, audacious innovation, and a deeply personalized service."

The company leaves behind an awe-inspiring legacy of iconic visual effects spanning award-winning commercials, feature films, live events, television, and digital content.

Glassworks' commitment to nurturing talent has left an indelible mark, with countless alumni now contributing significantly to the wider VFX landscape and carrying a piece of that pioneering spirit with them.

"Our thoughts are with every single individual who was part of the Glassworks family. Their talent and craft have enriched our screens and imaginations, etched into the history of visual effects and continuing to inspire generations of artists to come," the statement continued. 

The Company's board of directors has instructed Castle Hill Insolvency to manage the formal process of entering liquidation. For any inquiries, please contact them at 01626 510020 or info@castlehillinsolvency.com.

