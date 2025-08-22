Fred Sirieix and Emma Willis Turn Primetime Into Playtime with People’s Postcode Lottery Game Show

People’s Postcode Lottery has launched a major multi-channel advertising campaign to celebrate the launch of 'Win Win' with People’s Postcode Lottery - a brand-new interactive primetime quiz show created with ITV’s Be Studio and Hello Dolly.

Fronted by the legendary duo Mel and Sue, each one-hour episode of 'Win Win' is built around a real-time, play-along-at-home mechanic designed to transform passive viewing into active participation. While watching 40 studio contestants compete by answering questions based on the views and behaviours of the British public, viewers are also encouraged to play along at home. People can sign up to join in from August the 22nd via itv.com/winwin where full Terms and Conditions will be available.

At the end of each of the first five episodes the best two studio contestants will go head-to-head for the chance to win themselves up to £20,000 while a nominated charity will receive the same amount. At the end of the sixth and final episode one lucky player will walk away with a guaranteed £1 MILLION.

Crucially, every prize won in the studio is also up for grabs at home — creating a shared, high-stakes experience that blends brilliant entertainment with interactive gameplay. This dual-layered format enhances engagement and reach, while reinforcing People’s Postcode Lottery’s mission to connect entertainment with impact.

Created and produced by Hello Dolly, the format sees contestants answer questions based on the quirks of the Great British public, with every episode promising humour, drama and big decisions.

To celebrate the launch, a 30-second TV ad starring Fred Sirieix and Emma Willis promotes a limited-time offer: the first month free for new players who sign up before midnight on 30th September. The spot was developed in-house by People’s Postcode Lottery’s creative team and produced by The Gate, with direction by Vincent Peone.

Alongside the extensive primetime ITV and STV campaign, activity is set to run across radio, OOH, and digital, in a big unmissable media laydown, planned and booked by People’s Postcode Lottery’s in-house media investment team in partnership with the7stars.

Imme Rog, executive board member at Postcode Lottery Group, said, “We already have a long and successful track record of developing game show formats internationally, but we have always wanted to build a fun and rewarding game show experience specifically for prime-time UK audiences. Collaborating with ITV and Hello Dolly allowed us to launch a unique new format. It's not only an entertaining watch, it also allows viewers the chance to win the same prizes as contestants in the studio!”

The show will also shine a spotlight on the charities which receive vital funding thanks to the Postcode Lottery’s millions of players across Great Britain. More than £1.5 billion has been raised for thousands of good causes.

People's Postcode Lottery director of culture and experience Lorna Menzies, who has spent 30 years in TV production, said, “A prime time television game show has been a dream of ours since we launched 20 years ago. Win Win is a bold new way to entertain and engage — while reminding people what makes People’s Postcode Lottery different. It’s more than a game show; it’s a platform to grow our brand and reach new audiences, all while raising even more for the charities we support.”

Deputy managing director of ITV commercial Simon Daglish said,“Since launching BE Studio to produce Ad Funded Entertainment in 2023, this is our biggest ad-funded show yet and we’re thrilled to be working with People’s Postcode Lottery and Hello Dolly to deliver such an interactive programme for viewers. With people at home having the chance to get their hands on the same prizes as the players in the studio, it's literally a win-win.”

Victoria Ashbourne, CEO of Hello Dolly and executive producer, said, “Win Win is set to be the most interactive quiz show ever aired on UK television — giving viewers at home the chance to play along and win exactly the same life-changing prizes as our studio contestants. We’re proud to be working with People’s Postcode Lottery and ITV to deliver a format that’s as entertaining as it is groundbreaking. It’s audience-first, high-stakes, and genuinely a win-win for everyone involved.”

'Win Win' has been licensed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal Studio Group (USG).