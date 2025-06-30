Linda Knight Joins FlyteVu as First CCO Amid Acquisition and Rebrand

Former Observatory chief creative officer Linda Knight has joined Nashville agency FlyteVu as its first-ever CCO, ushering in a new chapter for the entertainment-driven shop as it celebrates 10 years with a rebrand, a major acquisition, and record growth.



“Nothing about FlyteVu is conventional,” said Linda. “With the rebrand and acquisition, our goal is to put FlyteVu on the map in a bigger way because the work is there, the thinking is there, and the model works. We’re ready to fly higher.”



Linda arrives after a year of consulting with the agency, during which she helped lead the rebrand of Humane World for Animals and turned Lainey Wilson’s Grammy acceptance speech into a national commercial in under a week. Now, as CCO, she’ll oversee creative strategy, content, design, and production – marking a major step in FlyteVu’s ambition to scale creatively and strategically.



“Bringing on our first chief creative officer is a milestone, and there’s no one more fitting than Linda, who leads with both courage and humility,” said co-founder and CEO Laura Hutfless. “She’s not only a visionary creative but a true team builder – someone who gives credit freely, empowers those around her, and is deeply aligned with our greater purpose. Her leadership isn’t about the spotlight – it’s about making sure the whole team wins."



Previously CCO of Stagwell’s Observatory (now part of Crispin) – where she spearheaded work like 'Live From the Upside Down' for Stranger Things – Linda’s creative pedigree includes Wieden+Kennedy, TBWA\Chiat\Day, and Phenomenon. Her client roster spans Nike, Netflix, Gatorade, Chipotle, adidas, and more. She has been named one of Business Insider’s ‘30 Most Creative Women in Advertising’ and appeared on Adweek’s ‘Adweek 50’ list.



Her appointment is part of a broader evolution at FlyteVu, which just marked its 10th anniversary with an eight-figure acquisition by Driftwood Music Group, a holding company led by tech exec Kevin Thompson. Known for scaling billion-dollar businesses, Kevin’s involvement gives the agency the capital to invest in talent, proprietary technology, and further acquisitions, without compromising its independence.



“This partnership enables us to scale rapidly, broaden our service offerings to better support our clients, and pursue strategic acquisitions that keep us ahead in a constantly evolving industry - all while preserving our culture of generosity and purpose-driven work,” said Laura. “It empowers us to take on work we’re passionate about and to build an agency as forward-thinking as the clients we represent.”



That spirit of purpose is deeply embedded in the agency’s DNA. Co-founded by Laura and Jeremy Holley, FlyteVu has roots in music and entertainment, a legacy of innovation, and a long-standing commitment to philanthropy – donating 10% of profits to over 50 charities over the past decade, including Equal Justice Initiative, MusiCares, and Make-A-Wish Foundation.



The agency’s rebrand and new mantra, ‘Safe Doesn’t Fly’, reflect that ethos. Alongside striking new visuals – leadership portraits feature actual birds of prey – the agency is repositioning itself for rapid growth, having already expanded into services like corporate bookings and music licensing.



“We’re nimble, able to change direction quickly in the face of headwinds,” said Laura. “If you want to fly high, you’ve got to break away from the flock and lead. You don't soar with eagles by playing it safe on the perch.”



The team is projected to grow by 30% by the end of the year. Leadership changes include Laura staying on as CEO, Sina Seger promoted to COO, Miriam Singer to chief of staff, and co-founder Jeremy exiting the business.



Also joining the team is Adeniz Villar as senior director of talent. With 15 years of experience in entertainment marketing, Adeniz has worked on brand initiatives for Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and Zoe Saldaña’s Latinx-focused media brand. At FlyteVu, she’ll focus on strategic collaborations that boost brand visibility and deepen cultural impact.



“I’m excited to bring my experience, particularly in the Latinx space, to help elevate the work,” said Adeniz. “I want to help the agency continue to drive growth by developing impactful, culturally relevant partnerships that connect in meaningful ways.”



With its creative vision sharpened, a bold brand identity, and new leadership in place, FlyteVu is poised to fly higher.



