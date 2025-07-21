senckađ
Hires, Wins & Business
Group745

Five by Five Global Wins Surf Life Saving Australia Account

21/07/2025
The partnership will result in a major national launch campaign in 2026

Independent agency Five by Five Global has been appointed creative and brand activation agency of record for Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA), following a national pitch.

One of the country’s most iconic organisations, Five by Five was ultimately selected to help lead the brand into its next chapter.

The partnership will see Five by Five Global develop a major national launch campaign in 2026, designed to unite Australians in support of the surf lifesaving community.

The win marks a significant milestone for the agency as it nears 12 months under the leadership of Australian managing director Mark Anderson. It follows a string of recent new business wins, including the Governance Institute of Australia, tech brand HoverAir, and a soon-to-launch skincare brand, as well as award-winning work for Hydralyte.

“Weʼre incredibly proud to be chosen to help shape the next chapter for Surf Life Saving Australia,” said Mark. “Itʼs an incredible organisation with a remarkable legacy and a mission that resonates deeply with our team and with all Australians. This is a particularly special win for us and testament to the energy, passion and ideas our people bring to the table every day.”

Brett Morgan, senior brand, marketing and communications manager at SLSA, added, “It was a fiercely competitive process, which reflects the respect and passion so many have for the Surf Life Saving movement. Five by Fiveʼs creative thinking, strategic clarity and understanding of our purpose really stood out. Weʼre excited to partner with them to deliver something truly unifying for Australia in 2026 and beyond.”

Media strategy and buying remains with incumbent agency Love Media.

