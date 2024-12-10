Finland Exposes Domestic Violence as the World’s Most-Watched Blood Sport

Every year, 275 million children around the world witness violence – physical, psychological, or both – within their families. In Finland this is every seventh child and the numbers are increasing.

Witnessing violence as a child causes as much psychological harm as being directly subjected to it. This is why the Finnish parliament now wants to criminalize and create a separate crime title for the child exposed to the crime, i.e. sees, hears or is present when the crime takes place.

“Domestic violence is the world’s most-watched combat sport. And every child forced to live at its ringside is one too many. We work to ensure that everyone has the right to a safe home and a life free from the fear of experiencing or witnessing violence,” says Sini Stolt, senior specialist at THL.

Director Iris Olsson Speaks for the Forgotten Front Row

In the short documentary the interviewees arrive in an arena to face their childhood. The ring represents the past, the violence then witnessed. The chairs around the ring represent the numbers witnessing violence on a daily basis. Five different experiences form one story. Award-winning Finnish director Iris Olsson, renowned for her compelling and human-centred stories, was chosen to helm the documentary.

"It was clear from the beginning that I don't want to show our characters as victims or claim that time heals all wounds. Our experiences can leave us with a heavy burden, but even so, life continues. Witnessing violence causes hate, and sometimes hate is a force that can be turned around as a resource to survive. I deeply respect our main characters. Through their stories the reality of too many homes become visible. It takes immense courage to accept one's trauma as a part of their life story, and after that to share the story with others.", states Iris.

The documentary features five individuals who grew up surrounded by domestic violence. Arto, Ismo, Joni, Mirkku, and an anonymous woman share stories of broken homes where witnessing violence was normalised. They reflect on how these experiences shaped their lives.

The short documentary Life at the Ringside offers a deeply moving perspective on the enduring psychological wounds caused by domestic violence and explores how confronting trauma can help break free from a painful past. It represents a ground breaking way to raise awareness of a silent crisis.

"The simple but strong juxtaposition between the most coveted seats in sporting events and the ones we talk about in our campaign felt like something no one has touched before”, TBWA\Helsinki’s regional chief creative experience officer Mikko Pietilä says.

“It’s great to get this work out there and see how it will start to circulate in the world and get people waking up to this topic and situation even beyond Finland since it’s a one that touches us globally but is really hard to address."