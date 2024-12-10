senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Finland Exposes Domestic Violence as the World’s Most-Watched Blood Sport

10/12/2024
268
Share
Documentary by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and TBWA\Helsinki gives voice to those who spent their childhood at the ringside

Every year, 275 million children around the world witness violence – physical, psychological, or both – within their families. In Finland this is every seventh child and the numbers are increasing. 

Witnessing violence as a child causes as much psychological harm as being directly subjected to it. This is why the Finnish parliament now wants to criminalize and create a separate crime title for the child exposed to the crime, i.e. sees, hears or is present when the crime takes place.

“Domestic violence is the world’s most-watched combat sport. And every child forced to live at its ringside is one too many. We work to ensure that everyone has the right to a safe home and a life free from the fear of experiencing or witnessing violence,” says Sini Stolt, senior specialist at THL.

Director Iris Olsson Speaks for the Forgotten Front Row

In the short documentary the interviewees arrive in an arena to face their childhood. The ring represents the past, the violence then witnessed. The chairs around the ring represent the numbers witnessing violence on a daily basis. Five different experiences form one story. Award-winning Finnish director Iris Olsson, renowned for her compelling and human-centred stories, was chosen to helm the documentary.

"It was clear from the beginning that I don't want to show our characters as victims or claim that time heals all wounds. Our experiences can leave us with a heavy burden, but even so, life continues. Witnessing violence causes hate, and sometimes hate is a force that can be turned around as a resource to survive. I deeply respect our main characters. Through their stories the reality of too many homes become visible. It takes immense courage to accept one's trauma as a part of their life story, and after that to share the story with others.", states Iris. 

The documentary features five individuals who grew up surrounded by domestic violence. Arto, Ismo, Joni, Mirkku, and an anonymous woman share stories of broken homes where witnessing violence was normalised. They reflect on how these experiences shaped their lives.

The short documentary Life at the Ringside offers a deeply moving perspective on the enduring psychological wounds caused by domestic violence and explores how confronting trauma can help break free from a painful past. It represents a ground breaking way to raise awareness of a silent crisis.

"The simple but strong juxtaposition between the most coveted seats in sporting events and the ones we talk about in our campaign felt like something no one has touched before”, TBWA\Helsinki’s regional chief creative experience officer Mikko Pietilä says. 

“It’s great to get this work out there and see how it will start to circulate in the world and get people waking up to this topic and situation even beyond Finland since it’s a one that touches us globally but is really hard to address."

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from TBWA\Helsinki
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from TBWA\Helsinki
Presidential Edition
PrimaCat
22/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1