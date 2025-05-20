Fantl Sport's Black-and-White Campaign Was Turned Around In Just a Week

Aptly titled ‘One Shot At Life’, Reagen Butler’s latest directorial effort is an endearing brand film for Fantl Sport, with production by Supernormal. Told from the perspective of the founder's grandfather, the film casts a spotlight on the adversities of life and the importance of overcoming hurdles.

Through beautifully-composed black and white imagery, and a poetic stream-of-consciousness edit, the spot echoes the brand's ethos of being “engineered for the course of life” while branching out to new territory. The heartfelt nature of the film demonstrates a shift in focus for Fantl Sport, repositioning the brand into a more premium space.

Amidst the current social and economic climate, the brand’s owner, Dan Fantl, felt a necessity to create a piece of work that felt empowering in the sports community. The intention was to encourage audiences to take risks -- no matter what life throws at them.

'One Shot at Life' isn’t a tagline, but a code the brand lives by, it said. It speaks to taking risks — not just on the course, but in business, in relationships, in creativity, and in how we choose to live. It’s about backing yourself when no one else sees the vision. About staying on course, especially when the conditions are against you. It’s about showing up in all weather, physical or emotional.

This was truly embodied throughout production, Supernormal said, as it worked against an incredibly tight turnaround, from inception to shoot day in just a week, taking what were five initial script ideas and working them into a single, cohesive, story-driven concept which could be shot in less than two days.

Fantl Sport founder and creative director Dan Fantl said, ”When I first shared the creative doc with Reagen and Matt -- a scrappy document full of raw ideas and risks -- it was unreal to see them latch onto the concept with the most edge.

"Not only did they embrace it — they evolved it, elevated it, and took it places I hadn’t imagined. Every favour called in to make this happen means the world -- I won’t forget it.”

The film can be viewed online, across all Fantl sport channels and the website, with a continued rollout of single-shot stories over the coming weeks.