evian Serves Up Sport and Fine Dining at the US Open

With the US Open in full swing, evian is serving up something unexpected. The brand – a 39-year partner of the tournament – has teamed with American tennis star and evian global brand ambassador Frances Tiafoe and Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud on a first-of-its-kind culinary collaboration.



The limited-edition menu draws from Tiafoe’s Sierra Leone roots and his go-to meals on and off the court, reimagined through Daniel’s fine dining lens. Dishes such as Poulet ‘à la Tiafoe’, Cookies & Cream Cheesecake, delicate macarons, and the sparkling Big Foe Fizz mocktail are being served at The evian Club at Restaurant DANIEL in New York City during the tournament’s semi finals and finals weekend, with a wider audience able to try them via a Goldbelly ‘Big Foe Treat Box’.



“Every year we look for fresh opportunities to connect with consumers in a fun and meaningful way, while reinforcing evian’s role as the official water of the US Open,” says Leeni Hämäläinen, marketing director, evian at Danone North America. “This year, we wanted to showcase evian’s fine dining credentials by pairing premium hydration with luxury fan experiences.”







evian’s dual role as official water of the US Open and The MICHELIN Guide US gave the brand a unique opportunity to unite elite sport with culinary excellence, says Leeni. Rooted in the brand’s ‘Live Young’ ethos, which celebrates a youthful body and mind through rejuvenation and refreshment, Leeni and the team wanted to show how hydration can bridge that connection.



The idea was informed by a consumer insight – that fans flock to the US Open for more than just tennis. They also enjoy the experiences that surround the tournament. As a brand, evian wanted to respond to that consumer desire.



“As a brand with a longstanding presence at global sporting events, we’ve closely tracked how live experiences are evolving,” says Leeni. “In particular, live sports and entertainment experiences are continuing to surge in popularity. Today’s fans aren’t satisfied with simply watching a match – they’re seeking unique experiences surrounding the main event that provide deeper ways to connect with each other, their favourite athletes, and the excitement of being part of something bigger. That insight guided our approach this year: to expand the ways we connect with consumers beyond the court through the pairing of premium hydration and luxury fan experiences.”







The collaboration is part of evian’s wider push to position itself not only as a performance brand, but as a lifestyle marker, sitting comfortably at the table of fine dining and fashion. Leeni says that its involvement in sports gives the brand credibility in performance and hydration while cultural partnerships in food and fashion allow evian to extend into lifestyle verticals.



As the official still and sparkling water of The MICHELIN Guide US, Leeni adds that this partnership demonstrates the importance of water as part of the overall dining experience at top fine dining institutions around the country. Similarly, fashion collaborations help to showcase how evian can be a symbol of creativity and self-expression. “Together, these worlds complement each other beautifully and places evian at the intersection of performance, culture and premium lifestyle,” she says.



What’s more, leaning on heritage alone isn’t enough. According to Leeni, the challenge is keeping a decades-old tennis sponsorship fresh for new generations. “For evian, we want to treat our legacy as a foundation, and then build on it with fresh cultural expressions of the brand. Younger audiences in particular expect brands to evolve – to show up in spaces where they are living and engaging, whether it’s across sport, food, fashion or entertainment. The key is to stay true to our DNA of premium, healthy hydration while reimagining how those values are expressed in culture today.”



That balancing act extends beyond Flushing Meadows. Looking ahead, Leeni is exploring new cultural spaces for evian where sport, lifestyle and creativity intersect. Later this year, the brand will be activating as the Official Water of Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. “Like the US Open, it’s another moment where we can connect evian to experiences that go beyond hydration, showing up in unexpected yet deeply relevant ways to connect with consumers, both onsite and outside of the event,” says Leeni.



“Consumers today see premium water as part of overall lifestyle and wellbeing, not just a functional choice,” she adds. “They expect authenticity but also want cultural resonance, meaning premium brands now need to feel both purposeful and aspirational.”



Marketing, says Leeni, can help shape that landscape through its storytelling that connects heritage to modern culture, wellness and creativity. “For evian, that means showing up as a brand that, of course, refreshes the body through our mountain-made natural spring water, but also brings culture to our audience in fresh and meaningful ways.”



