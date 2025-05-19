duotone Welcomes Sydney Ferleger as Executive Producer

​duotone audio group announces that Sydney Ferleger has joined the team in the role of executive producer and music supervisor.



A dynamic force in the music and post-production world, Sydney is a perfect fit for duotone. She brings over a decade of experience leading original composition, artist collaborations, music supervision, and full-scale audio post across advertising, branded content, TV, film, trailers, promos, and video games - supported by a strong network of established collaborators and creative allies.



Most recently, Sydney served as president and executive producer at The Music Playground and The Diner, where she led award-winning work for brands like Pepsi, Mercedes, the MTV VMAs, and Instacart. She also spearheaded major campaigns and cross-platform initiatives, including a high-profile collaboration with rapper Logic on Stop the Iron Pipeline - a powerful anti-gun trafficking PSA and brand partnership that has generated buzz across both the awards and political spheres - and even helped drive the recent passage of SB 443, a landmark Maryland law signed in May 2025 that reclassifies firearms trafficking as a felony and goes into effect this October.

Widely regarded for her leadership and known as a go-to voice for insight at the intersection of music, media, and culture, Sydney is a member of the Rolling Stone Culture Council and a recurring guest lecturer at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment. She’s a sought-after speaker, mentor, and panellist - most recently featured on a Live Demo Listening Session panel at SXSW 2025.

"I’m excited to join the powerhouse team at duotone - their taste, instincts, and collaborative energy have stood out to me for years. I’ve worn a lot of hats, but nothing hits like being in the creative trenches. I’m thrilled to be back in my creative core - supervising music, telling stories, and shaping sound-driven collaborations that leave a mark. Joining on a high note and ready to make some beautifully orchestrated chaos with a team that doesn’t miss a beat."

This exciting addition marks the latest step in duotone’s strategic expansion and dedication to creative evolution, while staying true to the bespoke, craft-driven roots on which the company was built. At duotone, Sydney will join Head of Music Production & Partnerships, Ross Hopman, in leading production efforts and cultivating new creative opportunities in the music-for-media space.

duotone founder, principal, and chief creative officer, Peter Nashel, shared his enthusiasm, “Sydney’s arrival is a huge moment for duotone. She embodies the creative drive, grit, and collaborative spirit that define who we are - and she brings a fresh perspective that will challenge us to keep evolving. I’m excited to see her join our team and push us to continue delivering bold, culture-shaping work.”

“Sydney has been in our orbit for a while, and we’ve long admired the way she navigates this wild industry - with positivity, boldness, intention, and authenticity. We’re always on the lookout for people with true duotone DNA, and Sydney has it in spades. Buckle up.” echoes Ross.

With Sydney Ferleger, duotone’s future sounds better than ever.

Read more from duotone here.