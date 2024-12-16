Dutch Gambling Authority Protects Vulnerable Players in Latest Campaign

FCB Amsterdam has won the tender to develop the follow-up Cruks campaign for the Dutch Gambling Authority (Kansspelautoriteit). The campaign focuses on the Gamblingstop (Gokstop) initiative and aims to protect vulnerable players from the risks of gambling.

The Gokstop campaign, developed by FCB Amsterdam, targets young adults struggling to regain control over their gambling behaviour.

Through the follow-up Gokstop campaign, FCB Amsterdam and the Dutch Gambling Authority aim to raise awareness about the risks of gambling and increase recognition of the Gokstop initiative. Recent research shows that up to 31% of Dutch gamblers exhibit problematic gambling behaviour. The campaign specifically targets (young) adults who have lost control of their gambling habits.

Societal urgency

Claudia Goossen, manager of communication and strategy at the Dutch Gambling Authority, commented, “The follow-up Cruks campaign is an essential tool in our mission to protect vulnerable players. We have found a creative and strategic partner in FCB Amsterdam, who can help us convey this message effectively and broadly.” FCB Amsterdam views this partnership as a recognition of their expertise and commitment to social campaigns.

Jos Vis, CEO of FCB Amsterdam, added, “We are proud that the Dutch Gambling Authority has chosen us to shape this campaign. The subject aligns closely with our agency's mission as it contributes to our vision for social responsibility.”

By signing up for the Gokstop initiative, players can temporarily exclude themselves from participating in gambling activities, both online and in physical casinos. This is achieved by registering with Cruks (Central Register for Exclusion of Gambling). The register is designed to combat problematic gambling behaviour and protect individuals who have lost control over their gambling. Players can register for a self-determined period, ranging from a minimum of six months to a lifetime. The Dutch Gambling Authority supervises the gambling market and manages the Cruks register.

Tailored think tank

The campaign specifically targets Dutch individuals at higher risk of developing problematic gambling behaviour. FCB Amsterdam has established a specialised think tank to address this societal issue. The group includes researchers, experts with lived experience, care professionals, and gambling providers, all of whom contribute their knowledge to better understand the issue and develop the campaign strategy. “The group we aim to reach is often invisible, so we sought input from individuals with direct experience and knowledge of gambling,” explained Jos. “To engage this audience, our approach revolves around empathy and clear communication, using both traditional and digital channels to maximise reach.”

The campaign, titled 'Take back your life, take a Gokstop' (Pak je leven weer op, neem een Gokstop), launches Monday, December 16th. Online videos, social ads, and social posts on platforms like Google, YouTube, Meta, and Snapchat will highlight the positive impact of quitting gambling. The campaign seeks to bring the target audience out of isolation and showcase how a future free from problematic gambling behaviour can be positive and fulfilling.