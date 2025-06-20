Droga5 AUNZ Elevates Kezia Quinn to Principal Director

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, has elevated Kezia Quinn to principal director of the Sydney office with immediate effect.

With a track record in leadership and a focus on creativity and innovation, Kezia moves into the role following a tenure as general manager of the agency’s Sydney office.

Matt Michael, Droga5 ANZ CEO and Accenture Song ANZ marketing practice lead, said Kezia brings a rich and diverse background to her new leadership role, having led major accounts and integrated campaigns across Australia, the UK, and global markets.

“Kezia is a phenomenal leader," Matt said. "Her creative drive, strategic vision, and commitment to building great work and great teams have already helped shape who we are today. I am very pleased that she will continue to be at the forefront of our growth and evolution, bringing the best of our strong history into our next phase."

Kezia's portfolio includes work for NRMA Insurance, Telstra, Qantas, the Commonwealth Bank, and O2.

The appointment follows the promotions of Christie Cooper and James Conner to Droga5's AUNZ co-executive creative directors. In April, Barbara Humphries and Damon Stapleton were also promoted to AUNZ co-CCOs, following Tara Ford's move to London.

Recently-appointed Droga5 global CEO, Mark Green said these creative restructures would help "reinvent the agency’s worldwide offering and reposition the expanding global network for its new phase of growth."

“I truly believe that we are shaping an unparalleled offering here at Droga5 and Accenture Song, and I'm honoured to be given this opportunity," Kezia said.

"We're just getting started; there's an enormous amount of energy and momentum within the agency, and I look forward to leading this talented bunch of people in solving new business challenges for our clients.”



After joining The Monkeys in 2017, Kezia was appointed to general manager in January 2022. She played a pivotal role in guiding the agency through its integration with Accenture and its transformation into Droga5 ANZ. Under her leadership, the agency redefined its strategic positioning within Accenture Song, culminating in a highly successful rebrand.

Her tenure has coincided with the most awarded period in the agency’s 19-year history, delivering leading landmark campaigns, including The First Digital Nation for the Government of Tuvalu, which won the Titanium Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2023, and Play It Safe for the Sydney Opera House, which took home the Film Grand Prix at Cannes Lions 2024.

Kezia currently leads the agency’s relationship with flagship client, NRMA Insurance. The partnership spans marketing, customer experience, digital, and design -- a model for end-to-end collaboration focused on driving sustainable business growth.

The agency says Kezia's appointment underscores Droga5’s continued focus on excellence, innovation, and impact across creative, customer, and brand experience, all backed by the power of Accenture Song.