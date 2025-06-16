Droga5 Appoints ANZ Co-ECDs

Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song, continues to build on its regional creative leadership, announcing the elevation of creative directors Christie Cooper and James Conner to executive creative directors, effective immediately. Under the direction of co-chief creative officers Barbara Humphries and Damon Stapleton, the agency is also promoting four additional creative leaders to strengthen its ANZ creative department.

Barbara Humphries, co-chief creative officer, Droga5 ANZ said, “These promotions recognise the incredible talent we have in the business and the lasting impact each of them has made. Having worked closely with them, I know they’ll bring even more creative firepower to our clients across Australia and New Zealand.”

Damon Stapleton,co-chief creative officer, Droga5 ANZ added, “Reshaping the senior creative team puts our borderless creative model into action. With this team in place, we’re set to deliver outsized ideas for ambitious brands across the Tasman.”

Christie and James were part of the team behind the recent Grand Clio-winning 'Benee Bagels' campaign for ASB, and along with picking up metal at all the major shows, their work has influenced legislation, been cited in academic research, and made a lasting mark on culture.

Over nearly 20 years working together -- across DDB, Colenso, The Monkeys, and now Droga5 ANZ -- Christie and James have helped shape campaigns for some of New Zealand’s biggest brands, including ASB, Meridian, Asahi, Lion, SKY TV, Westpac, Volkswagen, McDonald’s, Pink Batts, BNZ, Burger King, and Cadbury. They’ve also worked on award-winning campaigns like Steinlager’s 'Deep Dive', BMW’s 'Reverse April Fools', 'Paw Justice: Animal Strike', and 'Don’t Trademe'.

James Conner, executive creative director, Droga5 ANZ said, “We’re honoured to be stepping up as executive creative directors, and excited to support Damon, Barb and CEO Matt Michael in building Droga5’s trans-Tasman creative department, helping shape bold, impactful work across both New Zealand and Australia.”

Christie Cooper, executive creative director, Droga5, ANZ added, “We’re excited about the opportunity to work as the creative leads on an impressive portfolio of clients across the ANZ region and we feel really lucky to be a part of such a strong creative team.”



In further appointments, associate creative directors Lennie Galloway, Thomas Gledhill, Max Rapley and Danny Pattison, have been promoted to creative directors – reinforcing Droga5’s commitment to nurturing talent and delivering world-class creativity across the region.

Creative duo Lennie and Thomas were instrumental in delivering ‘We Go There’, the provocative brand relaunch for SBS, and since joining Droga5 in 2024, the pair have delivered standout campaigns for high profile clients including Meat & Livestock Australia. They’ve been collaborating for over a decade, starting their careers at FCB New Zealand where they won Cannes Young Lions as interns. Since then, they’ve collected numerous accolades, including Creative Team of the Year at AWARD. Before Droga5, they spent four years at Goodby Silverstein & Partners in the U.S., working on Cheetos, Lay’s, and Autodesk, and were named Rising Stars of Madison Avenue.

Danny and Max each bring over a decade of experience working with leading brands. Danny brings an international perspective, having worked in London, and is also an accomplished director and visual artist. Max is an alum of The Glue Society and an MBA graduate, blending creative insight with business nous. Both have led purpose-driven campaigns for NRMA Insurance, Telstra, MLA, Crown Resorts, UNICEF, and Uluru Dialogue -- and played key roles in Droga5’s recent pitch wins; Tourism Australia and Optus. They’re also AWARD School tutors and Creative Leadership alumni.

The newly appointed executive creative directors and creative directors will work alongside Hugh Gurney and Joe Sibley -- both promoted to ECDs in December 2024 -- to continue pushing creative boundaries and delivering bold, innovative work for clients across the ANZ region.

