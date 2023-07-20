DLMDD Collaborates with Sheba to Soundtrack Ocean Restoration Project in Kuleana Reef, Hawaii

DLMDD the creative sound branding agency, has unveiled a new supervision project for Sheba, creating an atmospheric and uplifting score to highlight the importance of regenerating the coral reef in Hawaii’s Kuleana Reef.

The original soundtrack was produced in collaboration with composer Nick Crofts to accompany the film by Sheba, produced by AMV/BBDO, in order to drive a positive narrative around preserving and restoring the natural beauty of our oceans.

The campaign film shows how Kuleana Coral is working in partnership with Sheba to restore the reef in Hawaii, breathing new life back to the coral and restoring much-needed fish populations to the region. It follows the successful regeneration of Sheba Hope Reef in Indonesia’s Salisi’ Besar, which is a very different place today than it was a few years ago. Before restoration began in 2019, the silent sea floor was covered in dead, floating grey coral rubble, whereas now colour is everywhere, and the reef is teeming with fish and living organisms. Sheba Hope Reef has made a 10-year commitment to the project, which will see the restoration of the whole of Salisi’ Besar as well as further ocean regeneration projects in other locations around the world.

Sascha Darroch-Davies, co-founder of DLMDD, commented, “The Sheba project was a joy to work on, collaborating with our agency partners at AMV/BBDO and the brilliant composers to create an inspirational and uplifting soundtrack. The original score is designed to highlight the importance of restoring and preserving the world’s coral reefs, to support nearly 500 million people globally who rely on reefs for food, income and coastal protection.”

Kieran Sadler, project producer, AMV BBDO, commented, “DLMDD were brilliant in taking the brief and understanding the needs of the film from the few references we shared. They came back with a near bang-on composition incredibly quickly, which was brilliantly executed and which our creative team and client team loves.”

