Director Liv McClymont Joins Supernormal

26/06/2025
The New Zealand director, known for her work 'The Man Outside' and 'The Sender', brings her character-led approach to Supernormal’s roster

Supernormal has welcomed director Liv McClymont -- a vibrant voice in New Zealand filmmaking whose work is confident, contemporary and rich in tone and colour. Liv is known for bold, socially resonant storytelling that spans both gritty realism and stylised genre. Her films tackle urgent cultural issues with clarity and compassion, all while crafting worlds that feel vividly alive and deeply human.

“Liv has a fearless, emotionally intelligent approach to story, and a strong sense of style and rhythm,” said Supernormal executive producer Matt McKenzie.

“She brings a kind of boldness that feels both vital and incredibly watchable, and we're excited to support her across commercial and narrative work.”

Her breakout pieces include 'The Man Outside', a powerful and timely documentary about stalking and legal reform, and 'I Stand for Consent', which follows a group of high school students campaigning for compulsory consent education. In the commercial space, Liv directed the emotionally-aware 2degrees campaign 'NOtifications', created with TBWA\NZ to promote digital well‑being and encourage Kiwis to manage notification overload-delivered with clarity and cultural relevance. Most recently, she wrote and directed 'The Sender' -- an 18-part teen comedy series that uses vivid design and biting humour to explore image-based abuse and digital safety.

Liv’s work is deeply character-led, balancing narrative clarity with an intuitive visual language. She brings a director’s eye for performance, a writer’s understanding of structure, and a designer’s sense of world-building, making her a compelling presence in both longform and commercial formats.

“I’m stoked to be joining the Supernormal team,” Liv said. “They’ve built one of the most exciting homes for filmmakers -- creative, supportive, and future-focused. I’m keen to make bold work together that challenges, entertains, and connects.”

​Liv is now available for commercial projects in Aotearoa and Australia.

