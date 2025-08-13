Longtime DDB Leader Dave Kissel Appointed CEO of Good Giant and Two by Four

Good Giant and Two by Four have appointed DDB veteran Dave Kissel as chief executive officer of the combined, private equity-backed agency group.



Dave most recently served as managing director of DDB Chicago, and earlier as the network’s global business lead on McDonald’s – a role in which he helped advance the fast food giant’s creative effectiveness and CRM strategy across markets.



The appointment is the first major leadership move for the newly formed holding group under the ownership of Merit Capital Partners and Six Pillars Partners. Dave will work alongside Rich Sullivan, CEO of Good Giant, and David Stevenson, CEO of Two by Four, with a brief to build what the group describes as the “next great independent agency holding structure”. The hire signals a strategic push to tap into the growing influence of independent holdings.



“I’m thrilled to join Good Giant and Two by Four, with their stellar teams and creative legacies,” said Dave. “Drawing on my diverse experience across agencies, media, and start-ups, and inspired by pioneers like Bill Bernbach and Keith Reinhard, I’m committed to amplifying the remarkable work already underway. We are going to harness creativity, data, and digital innovation to deliver measurable results for our clients and create a powerhouse in the independent agency holding space.”



Known for its expertise in gaming and hospitality, Good Giant will sit alongside Two by Four’s human-centred creative approach in the new structure. Backed by private equity resources, Dave will oversee investment in technology, talent development and strategic acquisitions while preserving each agency’s independence, culture and specialist strengths.



Ben Yarbrough, managing director at Merit Capital Partners, described Daveas “uniquely qualified” to lead the group, citing his track record across agencies, media companies and start-ups, along with a strategic vision and ability to develop high-performing teams. “His leadership will complement our existing strengths and drive transformative growth, delivering exceptional value to our clients,” he said.



The move comes as independent agency groups continue to attract attention in the industry, with networks such as Serviceplan, MSQ and Plus Company expanding their global footprints, and news of merger talks between MSQ and S4 Capital pointing to further consolidation in the space. According to the press release announcing Dave's hire, Good Giant and Two by Four’s private equity backing will support plans to scale capabilities and explore strategic growth opportunities.

