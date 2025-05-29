Inspired or Stolen? Reflections on Creative Theft from Someone Who’s Experienced It

I recently had a bone to pick with Picasso.

You may have heard his infamous line: "Good artists copy, great artists steal".

At first, the phrase itself made my stomach tighten. It felt so…corrupt. But the more I unpacked it, the more I realised that he wasn’t championing plagiarism - he was talking about the power of influence and originality.

Picasso implies that whilst good artists imitate, great artists absorb and readapt - they internalise the ideas of others so deeply that they evolve it into something new, shaped by their unique vision.

But that doesn’t make it any easier when your idea is actually nicked.

I’ve experienced it first hand, and so have countless others. Sadly, this is happening all too often in our industry.

You come up with something fresh. Something rebellious. You’re excited. You pitch it. The idea gets overlooked. “Not quite right,” they say. “We’ll keep exploring.” Then, months later, you’re standing on a Tube platform on your way home, only to see your concept - your line - staring back at you from a billboard. Brilliant.

It’s no surprise that in an increasingly cutthroat market, agencies are constantly vying for new business. Ideas are pitched daily, often without any guarantee of protection. Some clients operate with integrity, and others simply repurpose ideas - no questions asked. Whilst we have no control over what they do, there are a few ways we can try to keep our ideas secure.

Keep a digital trail. Save drafts, email yourself concepts - documentation is key. Have a chat with your leadership team. Encourage a plan to safeguard unused ideas - whether that’s establishing clear internal protocols or having open conversations with clients to set boundaries and align on expectations. Finally, keep your cards close to your chest. Be selective with who you share your ideas with…especially at the pub.

So if this happens so frequently, why don’t people talk about it more?

Because it’s risky. Speaking up feels like career sabotage. No one wants to be labelled “difficult”, “bitter”, or worst of all, a sore loser.

“Let it slide.”

“Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.”

“There’s always next time.” (My personal favourite).

Creatives have heard this all before - comforting clichés used to soften the blow when credit disappears and the frustration sets in.

But if we don’t start calling it out when it happens, then it won’t stop. If creative theft becomes more normalised, then our industry is at risk of devaluing the very ideas it runs on. It’s a shared responsibility to keep the industry fair - to protect the value of original thinking and hold each other to higher standards.

As creatives, our ideas are more than credits. They are our craft, our currency, and the core of what we bring to the table.

So let’s take a stand - if good artists steal, great creatives keep receipts…

