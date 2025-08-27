senckađ
news

Virgin Flies Sydneysiders to Melbourne in One-Off Party Flight

27/08/2025
21
Special tapped into an insight about Australia’s depleted nightlife to create an event featuring a Client Liaison DJ set in the lounge

Virgin Australia set out to redefine the traditional night out and bring remarkable to flying, teaming up with Visit Victoria to deliver Last Flight Club -- a one-night only experience that took off on Thursday August 7th, flying Sydneysiders to Melbourne for an exclusive after-dark adventure before returning them home at sunrise.

The sold-out flight transformed a regular journey into an unforgettable night, beginning with a private DJ set by Client Liaison in the Virgin Australia Lounge before passengers embarked on a curated tour of some of Melbourne’s most iconic venues, including some not typically associated with after-dark culture.

Born from the insight that Australia’s nightlife is vibrant yet often underserved by travel options catering to night owls, Last Flight Club flipped the script -- celebrating those who come alive after dark and cementing Melbourne’s status as Australia’s ultimate nightlife capital.

Libby Minogue, chief marketing officer at Virgin Australia, said, “We wanted to show that Virgin Australia can turn even the shortest flight into an extraordinary experience. It wasn’t just about getting to Melbourne -- it was about creating unforgettable moments along the way.”

Aboard a full-capacity Virgin Australia flight, 60 guests -- including media, and content creators -- departed Sydney at 8:30pm and touched down in Melbourne for a whirlwind night of music, culture and hospitality.

Melbourne continues to lead the country in late-night experiences -- from bars and galleries to sport and street culture. In fact, 39% of Australians rate Melbourne as the best city for after-dark activities, rising to 46% among high-income earners.

Brendan McClements, CEO of Visit Victoria, said, “Last Flight Club showcased the best bits of Melbourne, giving guests curated access to some of our most iconic venues and showcased the energy, creativity and diversity that makes the city come alive after dark.”

Rolling out across PR, experiential, social and content channels, Last Flight Club invited trade partners to rethink how air travel can connect audiences with unforgettable experiences.

The campaign generated 341 pieces of earned media coverage, reaching an audience of 101 million with 99.1% positive sentiment.

v2.25.1