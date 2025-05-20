CJ WORX and Tasto Potato Chips Capture the Taste of Emotion

Can you capture heartbreak, craving, or chaos in a single bite? Tasto and CJ WORX just did. In a bold and culture-bending collaboration, the duo turned raw gen z emotions into real potato chip flavours—launching what might be Thailand’s wildest, weirdest, and most relatable snack drop yet.

At first glance, it looked like a social stunt: 11 hyper-specific flavours, each inspired by the intense, funny, or painfully real moments young people face daily. From “A Situationship—Sweet, but With a Kick” (Chocolate Chili Flavour) to “Broke Before Payday” (Instant Noodle Flavour), the campaign felt like a meme—but then came the plot twist. Every single flavour was real. And they hit shelves.

Taste the Feeling: 11 Flavours, 11 Moments

This wasn't just about chips. It was about bottling the chaos, drama, and inside jokes of gen z into something you could literally taste:

• Getting Played—and Fed Grass – Matcha Flavour

(In Thai slang, when you’re cheated on, you’re a buffalo. What do buffalo eat? Grass. Enough said.)

• A Situationship—Sweet, but With a Kick – Chocolate Chili Flavour

• Street Food That Slaps—Literally – Thai Fermented Fish Flavour

• Broke Before Payday – Instant Noodle Flavour

• Energy Rush—Ready to Go Wild! – Energy Drink Flavour

• Love That Stretches Too Long – Stretchy Cheese Milk Tea Flavour

• Your Heart Says ‘Send,’ But Your Fingers Say ‘Delete’ – Salt & Sour x Roasted Beans Flavour

• Gym Bro Ready to Throw Hands – Protein Bar x Cocoa x Nuts Flavour

• That 2AM Post-Party Hunger Hit – Chinese Congee Flavour

• Getting Smacked by a Wave at the Beach – Nori Seaweed x Lime Flavour

• Watching a Movie in an Empty, Creepy Theater – Popcorn x BBQ x Cola Flavour

From Meme to Mouth

Originally teased online, the campaign sparked confusion, laughs, and millions of shares. But it didn’t end on the timeline. Tasto and CJ WORX delivered on every flavour—turning internet humour into shelf-ready products, and proving that modern marketing isn’t just about going viral—it’s about showing up in real life.

“We didn’t just want to launch new flavours. We wanted to launch moments,” said [CJ WORX Spokesperson]. “Gen z doesn’t separate the emotional from the everyday. So we made chips that match their memes, moods, and messy lives.”

A First-of-Its-Kind Flavour Drop

This campaign marks a new era of brand expression—where packaging isn’t just a label, but a punchline. Where product design doubles as social commentary. And where emotional resonance sells better than traditional ads.

The limited-edition collection is now available nationwide and online—but don’t blink.

They’re going fast.

Final Thought

What does emotion taste like?

According to Tasto and CJ WORX: salty, spicy, sour—and sometimes, oddly sweet. Just like life.

