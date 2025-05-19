Celebrated Creative Director Jeff Lam Joins LOS YORK

In a major move to expand its creative capabilities and leadership, LOS YORK has signed award-winning designer and creative director Jeff Lam. He was previously creative director at TBWA\Chiat\Day, where he led high-profile campaigns for Gatorade and Levi’s. He helmed the relaunch of the iconic 'Is It In You?' campaign, and his latest work for Gatorade features Kendrick Lamar—the first musician in the brand’s history to be included as an athlete. He is also behind multiple viral moments for the brand, such as the HO77YWOOD sign for Luka Dončić and last season’s WNBA opener film featuring Caitlin Clark shooting a rapid-fire succession of three-pointers. After helping win the Levi’s business for the agency, he launched the brand’s gravity-defying dance anthem 'This Floor is Yours' with super-producer Kaytranada.

Prior to TBWA\Chiat\Day, Jeff was creative director on Activision at 72andSunny, where he launched Call of Duty’s most successful campaign. Before that, he served as lead art director at Wieden+Kennedy for Nike EMEA, working across multiple sport categories and mediums. With over a decade of experience, Jeff has consistently blended his passions for fashion, sneakers, music, culture, technology, and graphic design to create distinctive branding work for clients around the world.

“Jeff is a total standout,” said Scott Hidinger, executive creative director at LOS YORK. “We’ve been on the hunt for a creative mind like Jeff. After reviewing hundreds of candidates and after dozens of conversations, Jeff immediately felt like a true fit with LOS YORK—not just on paper, but at a DNA level. He brings blue-chip brand advertising experience, but with a mindset built for the kind of work LOS YORK is known for.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at LOS YORK, a studio I’ve admired for years for its fearless creativity and uncompromising craft,” said Jeff . "In a time when brands need to move at the speed of culture, LOS YORK’s unique model, which combines strategic insight, world-class creative, and end-to-end innovative production under one (metaphoric, remote) roof, puts us in the driver’s seat. Agile and bold, LOS YORK isn’t just reacting to culture, we can shape it. I’m excited to get to work and help deliver the kind of ideas for clients that lead, provoke, and define where their brands go next.”

Throughout his career, Jeff has led campaigns for major brand moments. His work has garnered multiple awards at top global festivals including Cannes Lions, D&AD, The One Show, ADC, Clio Awards, and Effies.

