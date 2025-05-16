Casamigos Tells a Story of Connection in 'Anything Goes' Campaign

Casamigos Tequila announced today the launch of its global creative campaign, 'Anything Goes with My Casamigos.' Bright, bold, and fun, the campaign, developed in partnership with creative agency Accomplice and director Alex Prager, celebrates unexpected connection and friendship, highlighting the ease and approachability of the brand's award-winning liquid.

The 'Anything Goes with My Casamigos' campaign was born from the spirit of friendship, inspired by the story of Casamigos which was made by friends, for friends. The work gives you a glimpse into the world of Casamigos with 'Our House of Friends,' a place where everyone is welcome. "Casamigos has always been warm and inviting – from its name, which means house of friends, to the versatile and inviting nature of its liquid. The perfect tequila to be enjoyed in effortless moments with friends. The new campaign stands out within the tequila category and invites people into a world full of character, celebrating the promise of adventure," said Sophie Kelly global head of agave spirits.

The hero film brings consumers into our House of Friends, a world where there are no strangers, only friends you've yet to meet. In the series of films, you get to know a cast of characterful friends including 'The Cowboy', 'The Movie Star' and 'The Big Shot' and their great adventures together.

The work will bring the versatility of this award-winning liquid to life, with a beautiful and mouth-watering array of cocktails and ingredients to show consumers Anything Goes with My Casamigos.

"This campaign is a fresh and magnetic take on a brand that truly inspires you to appreciate the joy of friendship. It's an incredibly exciting time to work on Casamigos," said Mark Hunter, co-founder and COO at Accomplice.

Director Alex Prager, said "I really enjoyed working with Casamigos because I was able to cultivate distinct characters and evoke something more theatrical and playful, bringing a spirit of old Hollywood musicals to life. What interested me was creating this stylized world where personalities could interact in unexpected ways, while still capturing those authentic moments of connection. The rich visual narrative allowed me to play with colour and composition in a way that feels both timeless and contemporary."

The 360 integrated marketing campaign will launch with a hero :30s spot, a full suite of social and digital assets, along with robust media plans including linear and streaming TV, digital and OOH. The campaign will be supported through exciting cultural partnerships and spaces where it can come to life for consumers across North and Central America, Australia, Great Britain and European markets.

Throughout the summer and beyond, Casamigos will continue to celebrate these moments with friends throughout iconic social celebrations. The brand will also be gearing up for its upcoming debut as the Official Tequila Supporter in North America of the FIFA World Cup 2026 – a moment where friends across the globe come together over a common celebration, because Anything Goes – with my Casamigos!

