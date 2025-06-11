senckađ
85 Cannes Contenders from the USA

11/06/2025
A free-to-view Collection with clickable credits showcasing the US-made campaigns the industry is backing for Cannes Lions 2025

Cannes Lions is imminent, so we contacted agencies across all corners of the United States to share the work they're hopeful for next week. From Apple to Xbox and everything in between, it's a snapshot of the country's creative ambition heading into the festival.

With over 80 campaigns submitted by US companies the response was huge - and so is the list. To make it easier to explore, we’ve grouped all the featured campaigns into a dedicated LBB Collection, which you can find by clicking here. We’re never ones to play favourites, so we’ve ordered alphabetically by brand for fairness.

If you're curious about what creatives around the world are putting forward, check out our full Cannes Contenders series, which features hopefuls from Canada, Asia, AUNZ, Europe, LATAM, and more. All will be published by the end of the week.

And for insight into what might catch the eye of the jury this year, don't miss our Jury President Interview series, where the leaders of each Cannes Lions jury share what they’re looking for, how their categories are evolving, and what makes a Lion entry roar.


In case you missed the link above, please check out the US Cannes Contenders list here.

