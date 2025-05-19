Breaking the Frame: VuFinder Studios Brings Hochland to Life with Anamorphic 3D Animation

​VuFinder Studios has created a unique 3D animation for the Hochland brand, shown on the corner LED screen at the Promenada shopping centre in Warsaw. The animation was designed to make it look like Hochland’s cream cheese products are popping out of the screen and into the viewer’s space.



This effect was achieved using anamorphic techniques, which play with perspective to create a sense of depth. It’s a simple but striking visual trick that doesn’t require any special glasses - just the right viewing angle and a moment to take it in.



Making the Illusion Work



The breath taking effect is the result of meticulous planning and a clever blend of design tricks. VuFinder Studios began by integrating a digital 'frame' into the animation itself, allowing a wooden board topped with Hochland cream cheeses to appear as though it's launching past the frame into physical space. The screen’s unique placement - wrapped around a 90-degree corner of the Promenada shopping centre building - intensifies the illusion, amplifying depth and realism.

“We also played with perspective, proportions, and lighting to reinforce the effect. These elements work together to turn a flat screen into a portal,” says Adam Oraczewski, animation producer at VuFinder Studios.

From Virtual Production to Urban Spectacle



VuFinder’s journey into Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) started with a six-minute animation for indoor LED displays. With a background in virtual production for film and commercials, transitioning to DOOH was a natural progression. However, the main focus of the company remains in virtual production rather than the DOOH market but these two worlds are very similar.



Unlike standard 3D animations, anamorphic content is designed with a specific physical setup in mind. Knowing the screen’s shape, size, and surroundings is crucial. VuFinder Studios often customises animations to match a building’s façade, enhancing realism and immersion.



From Concept to Screen



Each project begins with a detailed brief to define which elements will extend beyond the screen and which will stay in the background. After confirming technical specs like screen resolution and refresh rate, the studio moves through classic 3D production phases - scene design, modelling, animation, texturing, and rendering.



Check it out on Instagram here.

An added step involves creating a simulation that shows how the animation will appear in its actual location. Final testing on-site ensures everything performs exactly as intended.

A Growing Market and the Hochland Buzz



Poland’s DOOH market is evolving, and VuFinder Studios sees growing interest in immersive 3D projects. While cities like Tokyo and New York lead the way, Warsaw is catching up.



“The Hochland campaign was a breakthrough,” says Melania Kulczycka, founder of VuFinder Studios. “People stopped to take photos, shared videos online, and even drivers slowed down to watch. With 2.2 million monthly impressions at Promenada shopping centre, we’ve seen a major increase in brand interest and inquiries.”



Advice for First-Timers in 3D DOOH



Anamorphic campaigns don’t need to begin from the ground up. Existing creative assets can often be reimagined into striking, immersive experiences. The Hochland project proves that when creative vision, technology, and strategy come together, outdoor advertising can leave a lasting impression.



Brands that embrace the anamorphic effect position themselves as innovators and stand a strong chance of going viral. Yet many still rely on repurposed TV ads that aren’t optimised for DOOH, missing out on the format’s full potential. VuFinder advises partnering early with experienced studios who understand the medium’s technical demands and creative opportunities.

See more work from VuFinder Studios here.