Benji Compston Named Head of Business Development at SYN

Syn is excited to announce that Benji Compston has been named head of business development. Benji is instrumental in developing projects, from sonic branding to original music, with global teams including those based at Syn’s headquarters in Tokyo. In addition to his primary role in sales and business development, he has also contributed creatively to projects for clients including Sony, Nikon, Aoki and Square Enix.

“Benji is someone who instinctively and intuitively connects people to a deeper understanding of the power of music to support storytelling in all forms,” says Syn co-founder and creative director Nick Wood. “He’s genuine, passionate and knowledgeable and has been an integral part of Syn’s team and voice since he joined us. This is a natural next step for Benji and for our company.”

Based in London, Benji's background is as a producer and musician, who was a founding member of the band Happyness and has, more recently, released music under his solo endeavour, Jelly Boy.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share Syn's passion for music and storytelling with our growing network of clients around the globe,” notes Benji. “Music and picture - whether in TV, Film, Gaming or Advertising - has always excited me, and being able to grow in such a dynamic, innovative and friendly company is a privilege.”

