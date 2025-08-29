BabyLove Expands Bluey Partnership to Entire Nappy Range

Baby care brand BabyLove is giving parents -- and their little ones -- more to smile about with the announcement that Bluey will now be appearing on their Cosifit range of nappies.

This new campaign represents the extension of the brand’s Bluey partnership to its entire core nappy portfolio, uniting all its products under the banner ‘More Bluey, More Love’.

For new parents, Bluey may soon become a big part of their world, so what better way to get acquainted than through BabyLove’s partnership with Australia’s most loved Heelers?

Through an integrated campaign across BVOD, social, PR, OOH, retailer point of sale and digital, ‘More Bluey, More Love’ shows babies in their not so natural habitat -- a Bluey-inspired wonderworld.

“Never work with kids or animals? Nah, let’s work with LOADS of kids with animal print nappies, let them all loose and see what happens, what could possibly go wrong?!” said Communicado’s executive creative director, Annie Price.

“This was one of those rare moments where you shoot with no preconceived notion of the action and just let the magic happen. And thanks to our amazing partners at The Producers, and a lot of effort leading up to shoot day, the magic most definitely happened. We’re really proud of this work and hope it puts a smile on everyone’s dial when they watch it.”

Both Bluey and BabyLove stand for modern parenting and bringing ease and fun to the everyday, making the partnership the perfect fit.

Bluey’s been part of the BabyLove family since 2024, when the partnership began via BabyLove’s Nappy Pants and SleepyNights range. Now on Cosifit, this new campaign showcases that as your child grows, BabyLove will be there too, bringing more Bluey to every stage of your baby’s development.

“Bluey fan parents, we’ve heard you: we’ve Bluey-ified the range,” said Unicharm Australasia Brand Manager Ruri Morris. ”And for those about to welcome their little ones and haven’t quite caught up with the hype, we’ve got you covered too, with Bluey designs available from Size 1 Newborn.

“Call us biased but we think they’re the most attractive nappies out there. But don’t be deceived by their good looks -- Cosifit’s performance is top-notch; parents continue to tell us Cosifit still delivers on fit, absorbency and leak protection. Nappy changes just got easier, happier, and more fun with Bluey.”

