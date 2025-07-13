senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

AWARD School Launches First Collaborative Brief

13/07/2025
39
Share
Adding a new layer to the 2025 program, the brief was developed by The Many's Damien Eley

For the first time since its inception, AWARD School has introduced a team-based brief, inviting students across the country to work in pairs to tackle a two-week creative challenge.

The initiative officially launches this week, adding a new layer to the program as the 2025 course enters its final fortnight and marking one of the most significant updates in AWARD School’s 40+ year history.

“AWARD School has always celebrated the power of solo thinking, but real-world creativity is a team game. This new brief creates space for both,” said Sharon Edmondston, ECD at The General Store and AWARD School national co-head.

“It’s a chance for students to test their chemistry, push their thinking, and develop ideas that wouldn’t be possible alone. It reflects how great work actually happens in the industry, together.”

The concept was developed by Damien Eley, AWARD School alumni and co-creative chair of LA-based agency The Many, who recently opened the agency in Australia.

Loosely modelled on AWARD School’s entrepreneurial-style Brief 10 -- Commercial Creativity -- the new challenge centres on a cultural provocation rather than a traditional advertising brief, encouraging ideas that are timely and culturally relevant.

To take part, students must pair up with a classmate in their state and submit one joint concept within the two-week deadline.

State winners will be announced at Graduation Night in early August, with the national winning team crowned at the 46th AWARD Awards during This Way Up, Australia’s advertising festival of creativity, on August 14th.

“We hire teams for a reason,” said Scott Dettrick, AWARD School national co-head and national ECD at M+C Saatchi Group. “This is a powerful way for students to find their voice as a duo and start building the kind of creative muscle they’ll need to thrive in the real world.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Advertising Council Australia
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Advertising Council Australia
Youngbloods Vic
Gruen
24/06/2025
Youngbloods NSW
Gruen
24/06/2025
Some Things Come with Age
Alzheimer's Association
18/04/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1