senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Work of the Week in association withThe Artery
Group745

AUNZ Work of the Week: Enigma and MobileMuster

28/08/2025
15
Share
In a world flooded with dull, these are the antithesis, writes LBB's Tess Connery-Britten

Enigma tasked artist James Dive – founder and creative director of Studio Dive – with creating theatrical, mechanical public artworks that fit within the confines of a bus shelter, and come to life with the push of a button.

The three resulting installations across Sydney – a washing machine near a laundromat, a dancing boot near nightclubs, and an underwater scene featuring device-eating clams by the beach – are mechanically impressive, and visually beautiful. And they each tell a story of common ways phones are destroyed in order to encourage the recycling of old devices.

Because each installation had to fit within the confines of a standard bus shelter panel, the washing machine is only 10 centimetres wide, and can be seen from both sides of the bus shelter.

In a world flooded with dull, these are the antithesis. They’re art, and give people a reason to take in, and interact with them, while waiting for the bus. I only wish I’d stumbled upon one in the wild, unknowing, and pressed the button to see the whole scene whir into life.

In a piece of near-instant feedback for the dancing boot, Enigma CCO Simon Lee told LBB, “We were walking away and we saw a bunch of teenagers – who didn't know that we were the installers – flock towards the bus shelter.

“One of our team sidled along subtly behind them, and the teenagers pressed the button and watched the boot start to do its thing. One of them was heard to say, ‘This is actually cool.’”

The teenagers are right.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Enigma
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Enigma
However It Dies
MobileMuster
26/08/2025
In 2023 We Are Bound Together
Newcastle Nights - West Group
27/03/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1