Anytime Fitness Appoints Akcelo as Agency of Record

Brand experience and innovation company Akcelo, has been appointed agency of record by Anytime Fitness Australia, marking a new chapter for Australia’s largest fitness network. The partnership will see Akcelo drive marketing transformation across brand, lead generation, customer experience (CX), digital, social and CRM, with a shared ambition to evolve how fitness is experienced by everyday Australians.

Since the partnership began, Akcelo has delivered a series of standout initiatives, from the Day Zero Sale, the most successful sales campaign in the brand’s history, to the launch of its Apple Fitness+ partnership, and a full redesign of key CRM journeys forming the start of the future Anytime Fitness experience.

The partnership began with a mission to elevate Anytime Fitness’s RUOK? fundraising event, Tread As One. In response, Akcelo developed Tread Mates, a brand-owned podcast featuring high-profile guests including Turia Pitt, Osher Günsberg, and Troy Sachs OAM who opened up about their own mental health journeys. The rollout was supported by a national PR campaign that generated 90.5M in earned reach.

This work laid the foundation for a broader customer experience transformation. With Akcelo leading in-depth audience research to develop a new brand experience strategy, the brand will look to roll out and embed this across its 585+ clubs. The transformation program will enhance both the physical and digital customer experience to build brand love and improve the member journey, while staying aligned with Anytime Fitness’s core focus on convenience and community.

Caitlin Bancroft, group chief brand and marketing officer at Collective Wellness Group, said, “With a goal to inspire one million healthier lives by 2030, we needed more than just a traditional advertising agency. We wanted a partner that understands and can deliver against the entire customer journey, from our brand marketing to our CX and CRM work, through to the in-gym experience. Partnering with Akcelo has helped us reframe how we connect with our prospects and members across every stage of their journey, and we’re excited about the great work we’re creating together.”

Next, Akcelo and Anytime Fitness will launch a new brand campaign that builds on the success of its current Find Your Fit platform, positioning the brand at the forefront of Australia’s evolving wellness landscape.

Aden Hepburn, CEO and founder of Akcelo, said, “Anytime Fitness is a brand with an incredible purpose -- to inspire Australians to live healthier lives. We’re excited to help them further evolve into a modern wellbeing brand with a roadmap of incredible work and experiences as we work hand in hand to transform the business. As someone who’s started on their own wellbeing journey, I’m excited to deploy the full power of Akcelo to shape the future of fitness, both in Australia and beyond.”

