Ant Farm & Childish Gambino Collaborate for Explosive Far Cry 4 Spot

Ant Farm has teamed up with long time client Ubisoft & recording artist Childish Gambino to craft a live film. Part musical journey, part documentary footage & part explosive gameplay, the short is set to Childish Gambino's song 'Crawl'.

According to Scott Cookson, Ant Farm’s VP/Creative Director for this trailer, “Our goal for this trailer was to emphasize the perfect pairing of the song and game, and give fans a memorable musical and visual experience that is authentic to both artistic groups. The chance to merge cutting-edge gameplay footage with a unique musical talent was an exciting and welcomed opportunity to produce a unique and stylized film that is both memorable and compelling to the brand.”







