AKQA APAC CEO Brian Vella Steps Down

​AKQA Asia Pacific CEO Brian Vella is departing the company after less than a year in the role.

Brian has been with the company since its 2017 acquisition of digital agency, DT – where he spent 16 years, first as a producer, before ultimately becoming CEO in 2011. After DT’s merger with AKQA, Brian became AKQA’s APAC managing partner, before being named chief executive officer last December.

An AKQA spokesperson told LBB the move reflects the agency’s “continued alignment” with its global strategy, evolving to a model designed to better serve the unique needs of regional markets.

“As part of this shift, Brian Vella will be stepping away from the business,” the spokesperson said.

“We are grateful for Brian’s leadership, dedication, and lasting impact he has made at AKQA.”

The agency has announced the promotion of Justine Leong to managing director of Australia, while Jeremy Smart will move to managing director of growth. Leadership within New Zealand and Japan remains unchanged.

Brian described the feeling of leaving the company after 24 years as difficult to put into words, though he expressed his gratitude for the experience.

“To have one exceptional leader over this period is special, to have two is extraordinary,” Brian said, referring to former AKQA global CEO Ajaz Ahmed and DT founder David Trewern.

“A dozen formative years with David Trewern was a masterclass in entrepreneurship. [He] backed me from day one and always saw the best in me. I will never forget that belief.”

He also thanked Ajaz for trusting him with “what was always the most valuable brand in our industry.”

Brian’s promotion to APAC CEO last year coincided with a global restructuring, which divided AQKA into three regions: APAC, EMEA, and Americas.

“It’s an honour to serve as the first chief executive for this dynamic region at a company I’ve essentially grown up with," he told LBB at the time.

2024 also saw the merging agency’s merger with WhiteGREY in the Australian market, with AKQA Australia signalling ambitions to produce “ideas that haven’t even been possible and work that hasn’t even been thought of”.​

“Working in a period of massive change and digital transformation, we were relentless in our pursuit of innovation,” Brian said.

“Always with the belief that the most imaginative force in the universe was imagination. To achieve this, I believed in high-performing teams and spent two decades building them.”

“I was fortunate to work with some of the region’s most iconic brands and businesses. Thank you to the leaders at Bunnings, Country Road Group, EcoOutdoor, Foodstuffs, Golf Australia, Google, HESTA, Honda, Japan Airlines, KFC, Macquarie Bank, Myer, NAB, Netflix, Nike, Officeworks, Optus, Tourism Australia, Toyota, and Wesfarmers -- to name a few! Your trust in us was always humbling.

“I had the privilege of working with exceptional people who shaped or helped me in countless ways. Thank you to everyone along the journey. Past and present.”

Brian says he is now taking time to recharge to “reflect and explore new opportunities”, but is yet to announce any future moves.

