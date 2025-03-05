AiMCO to Host Exclusive Panel on AI’s Impact in Influencer Marketing

The Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO) today announced an exclusive live panel event for its members, exploring how AI is transforming influencer marketing in Australia.





The event, to be held in Sydney on Thursday, March 13, will deep dive into how AI is reshaping influencer marketing and what brands, agencies and creators need to know to stay ahead, including content optimisation, data intelligence and AI’s impact on influencer vetting.





The event will include a panel discussion, moderated by AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall, with industry leaders offering insights into how members can use AI to measure success, predict content performance, and minimise brand safety risks, while also exploring the future of AI in the sector.





The panel will include Hypetap managing director, Bryce Coombe, Social Soup founder and CEO, Sharyn Smith, and Fabulate chief product strategy officer, Nathan Powell.





Coombe brings nearly 20 years of advertising and marketing management to the panel having held leadership positions at prominent creative agencies Clemenger BBDO, CHE Proximity and AJF working on Australia's biggest brands and some of the most awarded campaigns in the world. He has been the head lecturer for AdSchool, sat on the boards of Zoos, Art Galleries and more, and in early 2023 Bryce joined Hypetap, Australia's leading influencer marketing agency.





Smith is the CEO and founder of Social Soup – Australia’s largest, award-winning influencer marketing company. Social Soup has been a pioneer of the influencer marketplace in Australia, conducting more than 500 influencer campaigns across multiple verticals and being named one of BRW Magazine’s Fast Starters. Smith is also an experienced lecturer, public speaker and entrepreneur, having co-founded consultancy The Influencer Group and insights agency Pollinate. She is also a former chair and current member of AiMCO’s Guiding Council and a current board member of the Audited Media Association of Australia.





Powell brings a passion for digital media to the panel, having built brand developed solutions at Nine and Fairfax Media. Powell co-founded Fabulate in 2019 — a next-generation influencer marketing platform designed to automate the entire workflow, from talent discovery and community management to campaign reporting and ROI measurement.





As chief product and strategy officer, Powell has been instrumental in establishing Fabulate as a technology leader in the space. The platform’s proprietary tools and AI-driven capabilities have seen Fabulate recognised as Best Influencer Marketing Technology at the prestigious AiMCO Awards twice — a testament to its role in setting the standard for technology-driven influencer marketing.





AiMCO managing director, Patrick Whitnall, said, “AI has officially entered the influencer marketing space and it’s changing everything. From finding the right creators to optimising content performance and measuring ROI with precision, AI is making influencer marketing smarter, faster and more effective than ever before.





“We know AI is an invaluable asset to our members, but it’s also constantly evolving – this event provides an opportunity for brands, agencies and content creators to stay at the forefront of change and ensure they’re harnessing the technology to deliver efficiencies and results.”





The live AI event is part of AiMCO’s commitment to providing education initiatives for its members. Earlier this month, the organisation hosted sold-out sessions in Sydney and Melbourne focused on beauty influencer marketing, with more events to come later this year.





The AI event will be held on Thursday, March 13 from 8.30am at Fabulate’s office, Grafton Bond building, Suite 2.01, Level 2/201A Kent Street in Sydney.



