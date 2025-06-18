senckađ
adidas Spotlights Friendly Rivalry Between Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes

18/06/2025
The dynamic campaign was directed by Ryan Booth and created with Lucky Day

Lucky Day, known for the award-winning Google Year in Search campaign, has teamed up with Öpinionated and director Ryan Booth to create a dynamic new commercial for Adidas. Featuring Lionel Messi and Patrick Mahomes, ‘Come On Push’ is part of the Adidas ‘You Got This; campaign, and showcases a lively interplay between performance and pacing.

Editor Zach Jones brings out the playful side of two of the world’s fiercest competitors, as Lionel and Patrick show us what happens when two GOATs find themselves squaring off on parallel treadmills. It turns out friendly competition runs in the family: Antonela Roccuzzo and Brittany Mahomes can be seen turning up the energy at the beginning of the spot.

According to Zach, "This project was a dream come true, as it combines my passion for soccer with my love of editing. For me, it doesn’t get any better than getting to work with footage of legends like Zach and Patrick. Finding the “little moments” – the subtle glances and hints of one upmanship – while weaving them together with a playful, mischievous energy was the most exciting part of the process. I’m grateful to Ryan Booth for his stunning footage and to the team for a fantastic creative partnership."

The spot is currently available to watch on Adidas' social media outlets and will be aired on other channels during the rest of 2025. The campaign marks another creative milestone for Lucky Day, whose recent work includes collaborations with the aforementioned Google, Hatch and Panda Express.

