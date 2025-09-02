adam&eveDDB Names Britt Iversen Executive Strategy Director

​adam&eveDDB has appointed Britt Iversen as executive strategy director, with a remit to lead strategy across key clients including Amazon.



With more than 20 years’ experience at some of the world’s leading ad agencies, including a decade at Mother, Britt has worked on numerous award-winning campaigns for brands including Vanish and teacher recruitment at Havas London, and most recently at Pablo, where she led on the agency’s Government work, the Metropolitan Police and the latest campaigns for giffgaff.



Until June 2024, Britt was executive strategy director and head of strategy at Havas London where she was instrumental in building the strategy department. She helped lead the agency to a record haul of awards in 2023/4 with a Gold Lion in Creative Strategy and a Gold WARC for effectiveness.



The agency won multiple D&AD Pencils for 'Me, My Autism and I', Vanish’s Channel 4 diversity campaign focusing on girls with autism. Britt also played a key role for Asda, reintroducing Will Ferrell’s iconic Elf for the retailer’s Christmas campaign.



Previously, Britt helped launch energy brand Ovo at independent agency Fabula and co-founded publishing studio Visual Editions producing work at the intersection of technology, editorial and design, collaborating with Google Creative Lab, H&M Group and WeTransfer and winning a Peabody in the process.



Britt is also a trustee at brain injury charity Brainkind, a WACL Mentor, IPA iLister, and Creative Mentor Network Ambassador.



Britt will report to chief strategy officer Will Grundy, and work as part of a burgeoning team of senior strategists. This includes co-founder of Joint London Lori Meakin, who joined as Planning Partner in May, and former Colenso BBDO planner Martin Bassot who was hired as Strategy Partner in July.



Will Grundy, chief strategy officer at adam&eveDDB, says, “The quality, breadth and impact of Britt’s work speaks for itself. But I couldn’t be more excited to welcome her - and her inspirational and deeply empathetic brain - to the world class team of planners we’re building at adam&eveDDB. I can’t wait to see how Britt helps us expand the power of Feeling First creativity.”



Britt adds, “It is a total honour to join an agency with such a strong legacy of the crème de la crème of creative work and stuffed to the rafters with amazing talent. I love working with smart people to make creative work better, sharper and more effective and to now be doing that with the talent and new leadership team at adam&eveDDB is hugely exciting.”

