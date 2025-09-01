AWARD Crash Course Will Teach 'Secret Business' of Creativity

Brilliant work may flow and award shortlists may follow, but agency life demands more: the ability to articulate ideas with clarity and impact, to judge, sell and defend work with conviction, to navigate tough conversations, and to stay focused when pressure peaks.

Enter AWARD Crash -- the crash course built by a formidable lineup of our most awarded and respected creative leaders to fast-track mid-senior talent skills needed when reality bites. Distilled, sharp and supremely practical, they’ll land immediately back in the agency, the very next day.

These are the lessons no one formally teaches -- the secret business of being a creative. Yet mastering them is critical for anyone who wants to progress.

Launching in-person in Sydney on September 19th-20th, with Melbourne and Perth in-person on October 3rd-4th, AWARD Crash comprises five action-oriented modules taught by industry greats:

Judging Creative Work – Toby Talbot, Sarah McGregor, Paul Coghlan

The Language of Ideas – Julian Schreiber, Tom Martin, Hilary Badger, Tim Newton

The Power of Presenting – Gavin Chimes, Psembi Kinstan, Dean Hunt

Negotiation and Conflict Resolution – Mandie van der Merwe, Avish Gordhan, Sharon Edmondston, Richard Berney

Creative Career Progression – Lea Walker, Emma Robbins, Amber Martin

Mandie van der Merwe, AWARD Chair, said, “AWARD Crash recognises that creatives already love the work -- but excelling at the business of creativity takes much more. These modules cut straight to the lessons that matter, delivered with the sharpness and urgency today’s talent needs and our industry demands.”

​Places are limited, so book now.



