senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withThe Immortal Awards
Group745

ABEL Adds Art Director And Project Manager To Expanding Team

04/08/2025
52
Share
In addition to Tyla Rose and Rose Flowers' hires, Jennifer Fowler has been promoted to head of operations

ABEL has welcomed Tyla Rose, a highly conceptual art director hailing from Auckland, and Rose Flowers, who joins as project director.

Tyla will be instrumental in serving both New Zealand and Australian clients (including Red Bull, Macquarie Bank and MilkRun), bringing her eye for design and an infectious personality that perfectly complements ABEL's collaborative environment.

"Tyla is a creative genius, and her arrival marks a pivotal moment for our cross-Tasman client work," said Nicole Jauncey, ABEL co-founder and creative. "Beyond her undeniable talent, Tyla’s positive energy and cultural fit were paramount in our decision. She’s the kind of person who makes the work better just by being in the room."

Rose Flowers will be working alongside the established Emma Saville. Rose brings almost 15 years of experience from some of Australia's most respected creative agencies, including an eight year stint partnering with ALDI at BMF. Her extensive background in project leadership will be invaluable in continuing to drive success for ABEL's ambitious client partners.

"Rose's track record speaks for itself, and her deep understanding of how to lead a team to deliver powerful creative solutions, will be a tremendous asset to our team," added Simon Fowler, ABEL co-founder and creative.

Jennifer Fowler has also been promoted to head of operations. A "day-oner" at ABEL, Jen has been with the collective for nearly four years and is the reason the agency runs like a dream and their partnerships flourish.

Nicole said, “Jen is the backbone of ABEL’s smooth operations and successful partnerships and her promotion is testament to her unwavering dedication, instinctual collaboration and profound impact on our growth. This new role truly acknowledges the immense value she brings to both our team and our clients every single day."

These strategic additions and promotion reflect ABEL's continued dedication to fostering an easy-going yet high-performing culture that ensures the agency remains at the forefront of the independent creative scene.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from ABEL
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from ABEL
Behind the Scenes
Cannabis Clinic NZ
08/07/2025
Mum
Cannabis Clinic NZ
08/07/2025
Grandad
Cannabis Clinic NZ
08/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1