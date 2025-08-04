ABEL Adds Art Director And Project Manager To Expanding Team

ABEL has welcomed Tyla Rose, a highly conceptual art director hailing from Auckland, and Rose Flowers, who joins as project director.

Tyla will be instrumental in serving both New Zealand and Australian clients (including Red Bull, Macquarie Bank and MilkRun), bringing her eye for design and an infectious personality that perfectly complements ABEL's collaborative environment.

"Tyla is a creative genius, and her arrival marks a pivotal moment for our cross-Tasman client work," said Nicole Jauncey, ABEL co-founder and creative. "Beyond her undeniable talent, Tyla’s positive energy and cultural fit were paramount in our decision. She’s the kind of person who makes the work better just by being in the room."

Rose Flowers will be working alongside the established Emma Saville. Rose brings almost 15 years of experience from some of Australia's most respected creative agencies, including an eight year stint partnering with ALDI at BMF. Her extensive background in project leadership will be invaluable in continuing to drive success for ABEL's ambitious client partners.

"Rose's track record speaks for itself, and her deep understanding of how to lead a team to deliver powerful creative solutions, will be a tremendous asset to our team," added Simon Fowler, ABEL co-founder and creative.

Jennifer Fowler has also been promoted to head of operations. A "day-oner" at ABEL, Jen has been with the collective for nearly four years and is the reason the agency runs like a dream and their partnerships flourish.

Nicole said, “Jen is the backbone of ABEL’s smooth operations and successful partnerships and her promotion is testament to her unwavering dedication, instinctual collaboration and profound impact on our growth. This new role truly acknowledges the immense value she brings to both our team and our clients every single day."

These strategic additions and promotion reflect ABEL's continued dedication to fostering an easy-going yet high-performing culture that ensures the agency remains at the forefront of the independent creative scene.

